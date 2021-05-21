newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Russell Simmons Accuses Ex Kimora Lee of Stealing His Stocks to Pay Hubby's Legal Fees

By Jennifer Adams
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Russell Simmons has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Kimora Lee after she allegedly stole his stocks, Page Six reports. Simmons is accusing Lee and her current husband, Tim Leissner, of trying to transfer almost 4 million shares of his Celsius stocks into their accounts in order to pay for Leissner’s legal fees from a money laundering case three years ago. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Simmons “has repeatedly tried for years to avoid filing this lawsuit and resolve it amicably.” He adds that he is “shocked and saddened” by Lee‘s alleged attempt to fraudulently transfer the shares and that he “had NO KNOWLEDGE OF and would have never agreed to” her actions. Leissner pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiring to commit money laundering and made a deal to pay $44 million to steer clear of prison time, according to a Forbes article.

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Court Fees#Court Documents#Stealing His Stocks#Pay Hubby S Legal Fees#Forbes#Husband#Commit#Attempt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

People: Kimora Lee Simmons' Side Responds to Ex Russell Simmons' Fraud Claims

Entrepreneur Kimora Lee Simmons recently reacted to her ex-husband Russell Simmons' claims that she committed fraud along with her new husband, Tim Leissner. According to People, Russell Simmons alleged that his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, and her husband, Tim Leissner, transferred $4 million worth of shares from an energy drink company to their personal use.
New York City, NYwild941.com

Russell Simmons Suing Ex- Wife Kimora Lee Simmons

Hip-Hop mogul Russell Simmons is suing his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons and her husband Tim Leisner over Celsius Energy Drink stock. According to EOnline, in the complaint, Russell has accused Kimora and her husband of plotting to make a fraudulent transfer of Russell’s nearly 4 million shares of stock in Celsius Energy drink to pay her husband’s legal and bail fees from a money laundering case back in 2018.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz, Russell Simmons, & More Speak At Private DMX Funeral Service

DMX's private funeral service was held in New York, Sunday, and featured speeches from a number of noteworthy guests including Swizz Beatz, Louis Farrakhan, and more. “DMX was definitely not an artist to me. He was a brother, he was a friend. The key thing is he maintained his passion, he maintained his strength," Beatz said at the event, according to the NY Post. “He was barking and howling on stage to hide the real things that he was going through. He was a sweetheart. He was the most giving and loving person that I ever met, and I always wanted to protect him. I felt it was my job to protect him.”
Celebritiesthesource.com

Kimora Lee On Russell Simmons’ Lawsuit: Nothing More Than “Harassment”

After Hip Hop mogul Russell Simmons filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife and fashion maven Kimora Lee Simmons and her husband, Kimora has now opened up about the allegations from the Def Jam co-founder, saying that his lawsuit is “nothing more than extortive harassment from a serial abuser,” according to a report from TheBlast.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
107 JAMZ

Judge Orders Dr. Dre to Pay $500,000 for Wife’s Legal Fees During Divorce – Report

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's impending divorce moves full steam ahead after a judge reportedly ordered the 56-year-old producer to pay for his estranged wife's legal fees. On Tuesday (April 27), a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge reportedly ordered Dre to pay $500,000 in attorney fees to Nicole's legal team. According to the Daily Mail on Wednesday (April 28), who appears to have obtained the court documents, the legendary producer must cough up the cash by May 7.
Trouble RelationshipEffingham Radio

Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife Nicole Young’s Divorce Lawyers $500K

Dr. Dre has been ordered to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young $500,000 for legal fees. According to The Daily Mail, Young has been seeking $2 million per month and wants Dre to pay her $5 million divorce attorney fees. The judge issued the $500,000 judgment and will reevaluate other aspects of the divorce at their next hearing on July 8th.
Trouble Relationshipvermilioncountyfirst.com

Thomas Middleditch To Pay Ex-Wife $2.6 Million In Divorce Settlement

Thomas Middleditch will pay ex-wife Mollie Gates $2.625 million to settle their divorce. According to court documents obtained by E!, the Silicon Valley alum will make payments to his former partner through December 2022.The judgment states that the couple finalized their divorce on April 8th, following Gates's filing to end the marriage in May 2020.
Sex Crimesfoxbangor.com

Rapper Lil Mosey Ordered to Stay Away from Alleged Victim in Rape Case

Lil Mosey is being ordered to stay the hell away from his alleged sexual assault victim after being charged with second-degree rape. The “Blueberry Faygo” rapper has been hit with a sexual assault pre-trial protection order … according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. The order, issued in Lewis...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Judge Judy Speaks Out About Derek Chauvin Trial, George Floyd Death

Judge Judy continues to be a straight-shooter, and when asked about her thoughts on the Derek Chauvin trial, the 78-year-old firecracker did not hold back. In a recent profile by The Hollywood Reporter, the daytime TV icon was asked about everything from ending her long-running titular show to what she feels is the biggest flaw of the American legal system.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre's Ex-Fiancée Michel'le Denies Gay Allegations Involving 2Pac

Former Death Row Records producer Kurt Kobane made some wild allegations during a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue. Not only did he claim Suge Knight used to receive love letters from actress Halle Berry, he also said Dr. Dre’s ex-fiancée and son’s mother Michel’le told once told Tupac Shakur she caught him in bed with another man.
CelebritiesPeople

Gary Owen's Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Seeking $44,000 a Month in Spousal Support

Gary Owen's estranged wife Kenya Duke is seeking $44,000 a month from the comedian in spousal support. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Duke, 46, initially filed for divorce in March and is now claiming that Owen, also 46, has since stopped supporting her and their three children and has not answered her texts regarding their finances.