MLB

Max Muncy heads to Dodgers' bench on Friday evening

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is out of Friday's starting lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Muncy will sit on Friday evening after Sheldon Neuse was announced as Los Angeles' starting second basemen. Per Baseball Savant on 95 batted balls this season, Muncy has produced a 14.7% barrel rate...

