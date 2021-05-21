Max Muncy heads to Dodgers' bench on Friday evening

Pollock (hamstring) is available off the bench Tuesday and could rejoin the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 33-year-old is out of the lineup for the third straight game Tuesday, but it appears he won't require a trip to the injured list. Even if he sits again Wednesday, Pollock is likely to be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener versus the Marlins.