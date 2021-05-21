newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, AL

Dudash to be guest speaker at Memorial Day program

By DeWayne Patterson
jcsentinel.com
 3 days ago

Chief Master Sgt. Eric Dudash, retired Air Force, will be the guest speaker at the annual VFW/American Legion Memorial Day program on Monday, May 31. The event will be held at Collins Intermediate School, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Dudash, who retired from active duty in December 2018, spent over 30...

jcsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
County
Jackson County, AL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Mentone, AL
Jackson County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guest Speaker#Chief Guest#School Leadership#Community#Air Force Specialties#Comfort Care Hospice#Leadership Seminars#Legion#Master#Arts#Youth#Wife#Dekalb County#Graduates#Flinstone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Society
News Break
Festival
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Jackson County, ALtheclarion.org

Local VFW/American Legion to host annual Memorial Day program

The month of May is Veterans Appreciation month in America. The annual VFW/American Legion program will be held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021 at Collins Intermediate School. Guest speaker will be Chief Master Sergeant Eric Dudash, who has 30 years experience in the United States Air Force, having served several tours in the Middle East and other parts of the world.
Jackson County, ALDothan Eagle

Premier Bulls Tour ribbon-cutting held

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Premier Bulls Tour ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate Premier’s first event in Jackson County. The ceremony was held in the Jackson County Agriculture Center Arena located at 3631 U.S. 90, Marianna. The company brought in a blue mobile arena and leased...
Jackson County, ALjcsentinel.com

JCBOE approves COVID related stipend for employees

The Jackson County Board of Education (JCBOE) approved an $800, before taxes, stipend to all county employees for their efforts during the 2020- 21 COVID-19 pandemic at its meeting held May 12. The stipend will be paid to employees upon completion of additional training related to COVID recovery. “We are...
Pisgah, ALjcsentinel.com

Gov. Ivey announces grant to help refurbish Pisgah water tank

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced a $141,000 grant to help the town of Pisgah refurbish an aging water tank and improve public safety. The town will use funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission to repair structural deficiencies in its only water tank which serves more than 450 households and 30 businesses in the Jackson County town.
Jackson County, ALtheclarion.org

Nance appointed Jackson Co. Commission Chairman

Thirty-four year United States Army veteran, Major General Bill “Willie” Nance, Jr. (ret.) was appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to act as Jackson County Commission Chairman for the remainder of former Chairman Tim Guffey’s term who resigned late last year. In the official letter of appointment from Ivey to Nance, the Governor stated, “As one of my appointees, you will be making important decisions that directly affect the citizens of Alabama. I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my Administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama. Please plan to attend all meetings within reason, be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money and work in your position to instill trust in state government. The responsibility that comes with this appointment is not to be taken lightly. I trust that you will rise to the occasion and set a standard for others to follow.”
Jackson County, ALDothan Eagle

Shriners put a shine on 39 rides

A group of Shriners from a Panama City chapter, some of them residents of Jackson County, rolled up their sleeves to offer free car washes in Marianna on Saturday, May 1, and the group also gave a $500 donation to the National Diabetes Initiative. Expecting to take that money from...
Jackson County, ALDothan Eagle

From the Floridan archives: 1967

County commissioners opposed to own pay raise bill. Another pay raise bill introduced by Sen. Mallory Horne has caused much discussion among the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. This bill would grant a salary increase of $3,000 per year to each of the five commissioners. Introduced as a statewide bill,...
Jackson County, ALjcsentinel.com

Rogers named to Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees

Former Jackson County Economic Development Authority President and CEO Goodrich “Dus” Rogers has been named to the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees. Rogers most recently has been leading the business development efforts at Farmers Telecommunications in Rainsville. “I have known Dus for 30 plus years and consider him...
Florida StateWAAY-TV

Jackson County students win scholarships to welding school in Florida

Three Jackson County students from the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology won full-ride scholarships to the Tulsa Welding School in Florida. They won the scholarships through a welding competition. "I didn't believe it," said Kevin Holman, one of the scholarship winners. Kevin Holman, Devon Santiago and Avery Tinker are the...
Scottsboro, ALtheclarion.org

30 minutes with Mayor McCamy

Scottsboro City Mayor Jim McCamy recently expressed his concern over the workforce issues the nation, and Scottsboro, are currently encountering. The mayor was recently at a local restaurant and noticed a modified work schedule posted outside the establishment, informing the customers of their need to close on certain days and at new hours, due to the lack of an optimum number of employees needed to carry out a day’s business serving the public’s needs. Scottsboro also recently held a job fair that did not yield good results as far as people coming in off the street, seeking a place of employment.“If somebody wants to work here,” the mayor stated, “they can find a job. There’s no question. Anybody who wants a job can get one, easily.”