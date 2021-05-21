newsbreak-logo
Roanoke, VA

Healthy eating made easy: Meal suggestions for a tight budget

By Leanna Scachetti
WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While southwest Virginia is still recovering from the pandemic, thousands of people still struggle to consistently put healthy meals on the table. In our series, Bridging the Great Health Divide, we examined how many families in our region are food insecure. We learned that as many as one in four people in our hometowns could be facing food insecurity. We also looked at the ways people and organizations in our hometowns are working on creative solutions to help people eat better for less.

