Two of Gaza City’s most beloved bookshops have been razed to ground following Israeli military air strikes.Gaza’s largest bookshop, owned by Shaban Aslim, was destroyed by an air strike earlier this week. Mr Aslim spoke of the work he put into creating his store in an interview with Middle East Eye, saying: “This was my dream. It cost me so much.“I stayed up long nights. I stopped eating so that I could afford to open the shop,” he said in tears. Although the blockaded city’s biggest, Mr Aslim’s bookshop was not the only one to be bombed this week.Samir Mansour,...