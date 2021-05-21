newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LA Angels: 3 Potential options in place of Mike Trout

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 17, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Juan Lagares (19) catches the baseball for an out against Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports. The LA Angels are in a tough spot with...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Lagares
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Angels#La Angels#Angel Stadium#Fielder Juan Lagares#Anaheim#Calf Injury#Richard Mackson Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Trout says he "broke down" over Pujols' departure from Halos

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — Mike Trout was cooling down after the Los Angeles Angels' game Wednesday night when he was told Albert Pujols was hugging teammates in the locker room. Trout tracked down Pujols inside Angel Stadium and learned the stunning news: His 41-year-old mentor and fellow three-time league...
MLBYardbarker

Mike Trout acknowledges Albert Pujols' release made him break down

Mike Trout acknowledged on Friday that he struggled with Albert Pujols’ release by the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels on Thursday surprised the sports world by announcing they had cut Pujols, who was in the final year of his contract. The team benched Pujols on Wednesday night, and the 41-year-old was not happy. The two sides eventually agreed to part ways to give Pujols the chance to play elsewhere.
MLBSan Bernardino County Sun

Alexander: For Mike Trout, Albert Pujols’ departure was a personal loss

Mike Trout said he figured something was up when relief pitcher Steve Cishek came in and told him that Albert Pujols was hugging everyone in the clubhouse. “I said, ‘Man, that doesn’t sound right,’” Trout related Friday afternoon. It was an unexpected goodbye. The Angels stunned not only their own...
MLBtwinspires.com

Can Mike Trout be baseball's next .400 hitter?

The .400 batting average has become baseball’s equivalent of the white whale. With the exception of Tony Gwynn, who batted .394 in the strike-shortened 1994 season, no hitter has seriously threatened that mark over the course of a full campaign. However, one of baseball’s best-known players is off to a start fast enough to raise eyebrows.
MLBABC News

Tony La Russa sings Albert Pujols' praises, but says stacked White Sox lineup leaves 'no fit' for his ex-slugger

CHICAGO -- There won't be a reunion between Albert Pujols and his former manager as White Sox skipper Tony La Russa indicated the slugger won't be joining him in Chicago. "We have Jose (Abreu) and Yermin (Mercedes) and even if Yermin gets less hot, it's a good way to DH other guys, get them off their feet," La Russa said Friday. "There is no fit here, unfortunately."
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Mike Trout Sidelined Until July

Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks after being placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a right calf strain. The three-time American League MVP suffered the injury while running the bases during the first inning of Monday’s eventual victory over the Indians. The 29-year-old slugger was off to another phenomenal start at the plate, slashing .333/.466/.624 with 23 runs scored, eight home runs, 18 RBI and a pair of stolen bases across 146 plate appearances over 36 games. He also leads the major leagues in on-base percentage and OPS (1.086) this season. The timing of the injury is brutal for the Angels (and fantasy managers as well) since the team has lost 11 of their 17 games since May 1. It could potentially deliver a crushing blow to their playoff hopes. They’re currently five games under .500 (18-23 overall) and seven games behind the Athletics and Astros in the AL West division.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

No Mike Trout, David Fletcher or Justin Upton means no win for Angels

HOUSTON — Angels manager Joe Maddon explained the decision early in the day. After announcing a batting order Wednesday that didn’t include Mike Trout, David Fletcher or Justin Upton — all given a break ahead of the team’s day off Thursday — Maddon argued it could be “beneficial” for his regulars in the big picture, a two-day rest to recharge their batteries in a long season.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Pulled after one inning

Trout was lifted from Monday's game against the Indians after appearing to suffer a lower-body injury Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Trout appeared to limp off the field and was visibly upset heading to the dugout after running out a flyout to end the first inning, per Harris. The extent of his injury is unknown at this time.
MLBchatsports.com

Ranking the Players Most Likely to Pass Mike Trout as MLB's Top Dog

Mike Trout is the best baseball player on the planet. The 29-year-old has been one of the game's elite since exploding on to the scene with 10.5 WAR during his rookie season in 2012. He is having arguably the best season of his career right now as the MLB leader in on-base percentage (.477), slugging (.673) and OPS+ (219) with 2.1 WAR in 32 games.
MLBTimes Union

L.A. Angels-Boston Runs

Red sox first. Marwin Gonzalez flies out to deep right field to Taylor Ward. Alex Verdugo homers to center field. J.D. Martinez singles to center field. Xander Bogaerts walks. J.D. Martinez to second. Rafael Devers flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Christian Vazquez grounds out to third base, Anthony Rendon to Phil Gosselin.
MLBnumberfire.com

Mike Trout taking breather for Angels against Astros

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is not in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. The Angels appear to be giving Trout the day off after he went hitless and struck out four times in the three previous games. Juan Lagares will start in center field and hit sixth. Jared Walsh has been bumped up to third in the order, followed by Taylor Ward and Jose Rojas.
MLBdailyrecordnews.com

Nation of Mike: Perhaps another star is born

There are memories from youth that remain outsized primarily because they were “firsts.”. First job, first date, first kiss, first car, first … well, some people had more firsts as a youth than others. For me, what stands out is that I was in the stands for Alvin Davis’ first...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: Will Mike Trout miss the postseason again?

It’s 36 games into the year, and the LA Angels are a disappointing 16-20. Mike Trout has about as loaded of a resume as it gets for a 29-year-old. He’s missing one piece, though: Playoff success. Mike Trout has only been to the postseason once in his career. It’s by...
MLBLancaster Online

Mike Trout’s bloop, Shohei Ohtani’s blast power Angels to comeback victory

When he flipped Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the batting order Sunday afternoon, Angels manager Joe Maddon wasn’t sure if it would make a difference. “These are little micro changes,” Maddon said, putting Ohtani behind Trout for the first time this season. “We’ll see if it does have an impact.”