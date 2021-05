AS YOU KNOW…Erik Swanson came into last night’s game in the 8th inning and struck out the side after inheriting a baserunner and walking the first batter he faced, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that Swanson became the first Mariners reliever to inherit a baserunner with 0 outs and strike out the side since 2019?…left-hander Tommy Milone on Aug. 4, 2019 at Houston was the last Seattle reliever to accomplish the feat before Swanson did it last night…Milone struck out the side in relief of Sam Tuivailala.