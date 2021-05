Both Google and Apple offer a premium subscription for a curated selection of mobile apps: Google Play Pass is $5 a month for more than 800 premium apps and games on the Play Store, and Apple Arcade is $5 a month for over 180 games. But if you happen to have a Verizon unlimited plan, you can pick up six months or a year of either, depending on which plan you choose. And refreshingly, this upgrade applies to all existing customers, no new signup required.