Since 2016, Apple has continued to create special Apple Watch bands and faces that feature unique takes on the LGTBQ+ rainbow flag to celebrate and support Pride — and this year's creation is no exception. It is, however, more inclusive than ever before and, TBH, that might just make it the best Apple Watch Pride Edition yet.