newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windsor, CA

Bay Area mayor resigns amid new allegation of sexual assault

By Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoZgC_0a7PUU1s00

WINDSOR, Calif. (AP) — After refusing to quit for more than a month, the mayor of a California wine country town who has been accused of sexual assault by nine women has resigned from the job.

In a statement addressed to residents of the town of Windsor, Dominic Foppoli continued to deny the women’s claims and suggested that a new allegation made against him by a former reality TV star was driven by the San Francisco Chronicle’s reporting on him.

“I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage,” the statement said.

Police in Palm Beach, Florida, are investigating claims that Foppoli sexually assaulted Farrah Abraham, 29, in March when he was visiting the area. The Chronicle said Abraham contacted police six days before it published its investigation detailing some of the other women’s accusations, which include forced oral copulation and rape.

Abraham starred in the MTV reality shows “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom” more than a decade ago. Her attorney said she turned over evidence to police to support her account.

“This is not a ‘he said, she said’ situation. She has physical proof,” Spencer Kuvin said. “We believe it is in felony territory.”

A call seeking comment from Foppoli’s attorney has not been returned.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s office is investigating the sexual allegations made against Foppoli and has not submitted its findings to the California Attorney General’s Office, which will determine whether to file criminal charges, said Sgt. Juan Valencia, a spokesman for the department.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

463K+
Followers
234K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
Windsor, CA
State
California State
Windsor, CA
Government
State
Florida State
Windsor, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farrah Abraham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Accused Of Assault#Sexual Assault#Felony Rape Charges#The Assault#Felony Assault#Ap#Mtv#San Francisco Chronicle#Mayor#Criminal Charges#Police#Felony Territory#March#Oral Copulation#Sgt Juan Valencia#Bay Area#Teen Mom#16 And Pregnant#Calif
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

Police investigate possible connection between deadly back-to-back shootings in Potrero Hill

Police are investigating whether a pair of back-to-back shootings that killed two men Saturday near the Potrero Hill housing projects are connected. The deadly shootings occurred within hours of each other in the midst of what Police Chief Bill Scott described as a “tragic wave of gun violence” in San Francisco that also included a third homicide on Friday.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Teen arrested as suspect in Excelsior District homicide

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) San Francisco police on Saturday arrested a 17-year-old male on suspicion of the killing of a man in the Excelsior District. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Friday when police responded to a reported shooting near Vienna Street and Persia Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital and died of his injuries.
San Francisco, CAEast Bay Times

San Francisco homicides: Three fatal shootings within 18 hours

Three people were fatally shot within 18 hours Friday and Saturday, the San Francisco police reported. • On Friday shortly after 6:30 p.m., a man was shot near Vienna Street and Persia Avenue, in the Excelsior district. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of the murder.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Rob Bonta Announces Arraignment of Bay Area Restaurant Owners on Allegations of Tax Evasion and Labor Law Violations

May 17, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arraignment of three individuals on charges connected to allegations of sales tax evasion. and labor law violations at the Bay Area restaurants they owned and operated. The three defendants were the owners, operators, and the...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Suspects arrested in San Jose double homicide

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose police arrested two males in connection to a September 2020 double homicide in downtown, NBC Bay Area reported. Police said that San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were taken into custody last week as suspects in a fatal double shooting in the 600 block of South 8th Street on Sept.15, which caused injuries to four other people.
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
Windsor, CAksro.com

Woman Arrested for Purse Theft in Windsor

A Santa Rosa woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a purse from a shopping cart in Windsor. The sheriff’s office reports that on May 9th, an elderly woman had her purse stolen inside a retail store. The female suspect, later identified as Yuridia Hernandez, was confronted by another customer. Hernandez tossed the purse but left with the victim’s wallet. As the deputy took the report, the victim received a notification on her cellphone that one of her credit cards had recently been used at a business in Santa Rosa. After obtaining surveillance video from that business, Deputies were able to arrest Hernandez on May 13th. They found the stolen credit cards and personal identifying cards of the victim in her possession. Officers also found additional stolen items, including credit cards and checks, belonging to other victims.
Oakland, CASFGate

Monday Morning News Roundup

The Dublin City Council will likely extend the terms of its funding agreements for the Iron Horse Trail Bridge at Dublin Boulevard project, after the project extending Scarlett Drive southward to Dublin Boulevard was delayed. The pedestrian and bicyclist Dublin Boulevard Bridge was planned to be built once Scarlett Drive...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...