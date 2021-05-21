Columbia Woman Arrested For DUI Injury HWY 49 Crash
Sonora, CA – A crash last night on Highway 49 in Sonora resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman for drunk driving. The collision happened around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday near Old Sonora Columbia Road. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado reports that 37-year-old Andrea Marshall along with her passenger 31-year-old Anthony Reibin of Sonora were heading northbound on the highway in her 2005 Kia Sportage. He added that Marshall allowed the SUV to drift off the roadway where it smacked into a tree.