WHO: Long working hours led to increase in heart disease, stroke deaths

The recently published report may have implications for EMS providers who work long hours and frequent overtime shifts. To better understand EMS provider and leadership perceptions on the impact of fatigue on the EMS workforce, EMS1 and the American Ambulance Association are surveying EMS providers, supervisors and senior leadership about fatigue symptoms, sleep disorders and mitigation strategies. Please take a few moments to complete the survey and pass it along to your colleagues. We will share the results and discuss in a future webinar. Thank you for your participation.