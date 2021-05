GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- We’re just weeks away from summer and that means long days by the pool, but maintaining that backyard oasis could be a bit more costly this year. A fire in a manufacturing plant that makes chlorine tablets has slowed production, but there are options to keep your pool clean without spending too much money. Pool owners are having to dig a little deeper in their pockets to try and use chlorine tablets to clean their pool and they’re limited to a few options.