Drones continue to gain ground – or, in this case, air – in construction applications. They have transitioned from a primarily marketing-based role when they first emerged on the commercial scene to performing critical jobsite functions that range from site surveying as part of the estimating and project planning process, to critical inspections of difficult to access areas of a site, to even monitoring and managing material stockpile inventories. And it appears their role could expand even further if the Biden administration’s proposed infrastructure funding legislation, or a variation of it, is eventually passed.