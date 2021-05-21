Resident Evil: Code Veronica is getting a fan remake in the Unity engine

Resident Evil: Code Veronica had quite the storied release. It was originally set to be the mainline entry, Resident Evil 3. But it was being developed for Sega’s iconic Dreamcast, which led to Sony balking, as it preferred to have all the mainline titles at release. As such, the game’s number was removed and the title was granted to the game we now know as Resident Evil 3. Capcom has been focused on remaking the early entries in the series, with RE 2 and RE 3 already having theirs. And Resident Evil 4 is supposedly up next. But one game got skipped. This is why Resident Evil: Code Veronica is getting a fan remake in Unity instead.