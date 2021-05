After almost 40 years of peddling hot dogs on Coney Island, Nathan Handwerker, founder of Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, took the summer off, assuming his son, Murray Handwerker, could look after things. However, as The New York Times reports from the book of anecdotes "Brooklyn: A State of Mind," the senior Handwerker had accounted neither for the existence of a man named Leif Saegaard nor the extent to which his son would go to draw a crowd. This Leif Saegaard had acquired and embalmed a 75 foot whale that weighed 70 tons. His idea was to set the carcass next to Nathan's so that a crowd would form to see the spectacle and while they were there, be tempted by the cheap hot dogs and soda. Murray Handwerker agreed. After all, it was 1954.