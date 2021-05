Singapore — Rising debt levels could allow emerging markets to lag further behind developed markets in the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, economists said Monday. “The pandemic has increased debt in all types … of course, government debt has increased significantly. Not surprisingly, as we need to provide fiscal stimulus and at the same time tax revenues have fallen significantly across the board. That’s it, Steve Cochran, chief economist for the Asia-Pacific region of Moody’s Analytics, told CNBC. “Scooke Box Asia”