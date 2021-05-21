newsbreak-logo
Volatile Crypto Markets Grab Attention Of Central Bankers, Investors

Investors aren’t the only ones paying more attention to cryptocurrency trading lately, as a span of wild market gyrations has increasingly put this budding asset class on the radar of central bankers in the US, Europe, China, India and more. On the extreme end of this newfound intervention, Paytm Payments...

Marketskitco.com

Hong Kong to restrict crypto exchanges to professional investors

Cryptocurrency exchanges operating in Hong Kong will have to be licenced by the city's markets regulator and will only be allowed to provide services to professional investors, according to government proposals published on Friday. Governments and financial regulators around the world are still assessing whether and how they should regulate...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

HSBC CEO: 'We are not into Bitcoin as an asset class'

HSBC CEO Noel Quinn has said that the bank has no plans to offer crypto services. Crypto is too volatile and lacks transparency, according to Quinn. HSBC CEO Noel Quinn has said that the banking giant has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer it as an investment vehicle to its clients. That is because crypto is too volatile and lacks transparency, he said.
Marketsinvesting.com

Custody, Cybersecurity, Carbon: Crypto Asset Class's 3 Biggest Challenges

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. The Colonial Pipeline fiasco highlights cybersecurity issues. Digital currencies are changing the world, but it will take time. I have been trading in markets for a little over four decades and have never seen anything quite like the rise of cryptocurrencies. I became...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Ray Dalio Buys Bitcoin Despite Saying Governments May Ban Cryptocurrencies

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio has revealed that he owns bitcoin despite concerns he has long voiced about governments interfering and even outlawing cryptocurrencies. The boss of the world’s largest hedge fund said “bitcoin’s greatest risk is its success.”. Ray Dalio Got Bitcoin. Ray Dalio, the founder of the world’s...
BusinessBenzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Month-End Volatility

Headed into the last week of May, we’ve got lots for traders and investors to focus on in terms of potential market movers. Let’s take a market minute to get ahead of what to keep an eye on this week. There’s been a lot of attention on commodities and the...
CurrenciesPosted by
Benzinga

The Great Divide In Crypto: Central Bank Digital Currencies Vs. Digital Currencies

Emerging markets are driving crypto adoption, propelled by a combination of factors, including lack of trust in local monetary policy, unbanked masses experiencing their initial joys of modern finance, and the rise of mobile banking. As such, transition to a digital currency is not only easier but is often more reliable than depending on a traditional fiat currency. In many cases, it’s why developing nations are adopting cryptocurrencies at a much faster rate than more developed nations.
Stockscryptonews.com

Ray Dalio Picks Bitcoin Over Bond, Chinese Miner Enters Kazakhstan + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Founder of major global investment firm Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio said during Coindesk's Consensus event that he has "some bitcoin" and that he personally would rather have BTC than a bond. However, he warned that BTC might be at risk of its own success if big investors decide to sell bonds "in a bigger way" and buy BTC instead.
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fed's Lael Brainard Pushes Digital Dollar as Central Bank Currency Race Heats Up

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said a cryptocurrency backed by the central bank could provide a variety of benefits. Getting payments to people during the early days of the Covid pandemic was one example. She also cited cross-border transactions and protection against fraud. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard pressed the...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan jumps to 3-yr high, investors wary of PBOC pressure

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan jumped to a near three-year high against a weaker dollar on Tuesday, although investors are now gauging the central bank's tolerance for a firmer currency before chasing new highs. The onshore yuan opened at 6.4110 per dollar and jumped to a high of 6.4030, the strongest level since June 2018 and a tad below the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4117, 83 pips firmer than the previous late session close. "The RMB still sees the firmest appreciation pressure, and this translates to the 6.4000 being still in the spotlight," strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note. Several traders said the yuan's strength reflected the greenback's overnight weakness following softer-than-expected U.S. data and affirmations from Federal Reserve officials that policy would stay on hold. But the onshore spot yuan was stuck at around 6.41 per dollar level after leaps in initial trade as investors worried a too rapid rise in the currency could prompt state-run banks to step in to rein in strength. Rapid yuan moves in either direction are not ideal for the central bank, said a trader at a Chinese bank. Many analysts and economists said a too strong yuan could hurt the country's exporters despite external trade remaining resilient in the first quarter of this year. "In our view, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is aware of the RMB appreciation risk given slowing China (economic) growth momentum in Q1 and still uneven recovery," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "The CNY fixings in coming days will be monitored for any PBOC FX policy guidance." Markets believed that the official midpoint fixing is one of the key signals showing authorities' attitude toward the yuan's levels. Prior to market opening on Tuesday, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4283 per dollar, 125 pips or 0.19% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4408. It was 23 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.426. The PBOC over the weekend urgently reiterated no change to the currency policy after comments from central bank researchers that had unnerved the market. One researcher felt China should free up the exchange rate over time to support wider global adoption of the currency, while another said the exchange rate target could be dropped to allow further strengthening to offset rising commodity prices. The offshore yuan also followed its onshore counterpart's appreciation in morning trade to test the key 6.4 per dollar level. It jumped to a high of 6.4010 before trading at 6.406 per dollar as of midday. The global dollar index fell to 89.759 at midday from the previous close of 89.855. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4283 6.4408 0.19% Spot yuan 6.4117 6.42 0.13% Divergence from -0.26% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.82% Spot change since 2005 29.08% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.53 97.33 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.759 89.855 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.406 0.09% * Offshore 6.566 -2.10% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
EconomyBoston Globe

Brainard lays out cost benefits of central bank digital currency

The Federal Reserve is stepping up its research on digital currencies, Governor Lael Brainard said, amid growing demand for digital payments. Brainard said three other topics — the growing role of digital private money, plans for using digital currency for cross-border payments by foreign central banks, and possible benefits for financial inclusion — have sharpened the Fed’s focus on central bank digital currency.
U.S. Politicsomahanews.net

U.S. Fed official highlights benefits of digital currency

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Central bank digital currencies could bring lots of benefits, including lower transactions costs, increased financial inclusion and fewer cross-border frictions, said a U.S. Federal Reserve official. In prepared remarks at an event hosted by CoinDesk, Fed governor Lael Brainard laid out several potential benefits of...
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Legendary Hedge Fund Manager Ray Dalio Reveals He Owns Bitcoin

Legendary hedge fund manager and billionaire investor Ray Dalio, founder, chairman, and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associated, has revealed he owns some bitcoin, and claimed he would rather own BTC than a U.S. government bond. During an interview with CoinDesk, the 71-year-old American whose net worth is estimated to...
Stockscryptobriefing.com

Ray Dalio Owns “Some Bitcoin” as an Inflationary Hedge

The chief economist and founder of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, says that he owns “some Bitcoin.”. Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor who presides over the asset management firm Bridgewater Associates, says that he holds Bitcoin. Speaking to Michael J. Casey at Consensus, Dalio added that he’d rather own Bitcoin than...
Marketsinvestmentu.com

Crypto Hedge Funds: An Investment or a Gamble?

Cryptocurrency has continued to steal the spotlight in the market. The rise of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin has opened the door for crypto hedge funds. Certain hedge funds are loading up on crypto securities. This new market continues to grow with the backing of major banks, companies and investors. But it’s important to note that hedge funds are usually restricted to accredited investors. They often require higher minimum investments.
CurrenciesCoinDesk

IMF Official: ‘A World With More Than One Reserve Currency Is a More Stable World’

Tommaso Mancini-Griffoli said the world would be more stable if it diversified from the dollar, but also that crypto was too young and volatile to be a global reserve. Mancini was responding to a question from CoinDesk Managing Director Emily Parker during CoinDesk TV’s coverage of Consensus 2021, the company’s annual conference that brings together experts and influencers in cryptocurrency, global finance and more. Parker had asked whether the U.S. should be concerned that China’s under-development central bank digital currency (CBDC) could threaten the dominance of the U.S. dollar as the world’s global reserve currency.
StocksNews Channel Nebraska

Crypto investors to Elon Musk: Please stop tweeting!

The prices of bitcoin, dogecoin and other digital currencies have plunged more than 40% in recent weeks. While Elon Musk isn't the only reason for the crypto carnage, he certainly isn't helping. Whether it's going on "Saturday Night Live" and joking that dogecoin is a "hustle" or having his epiphany...
MarketsMetro International

Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters. Europe’s largest bank’s stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world’s biggest and best-known,...
pymnts

Zip Co Snaps Up BNPL Firms Twisto Payments And Spotii Holdings

Zip Co Limited has announced deals to acquire the remaining shares of buy now, pay later (BNPL) companies Twisto Payments and Spotii Holdings, according to a press release. The deal puts a combined valuation of the two companies at $180 million Australian. “With Twisto’s existing operations in central Europe, we...
StocksZacks.com

ETF Investors Flock to Bargain Hunting Amid Volatility

Last week was a volatile one for the stock market. While inflation fears triggered a sell-off in the broad tech sector and took a toll on the markets early last week, the rebound in the tech sector on bargain hunting made up for some losses to the end the week. Notably, the S&P 500 dropped 0.4% last week while the Dow lost 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3%.