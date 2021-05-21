newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Utilities Up As Treasury Yields Retreat -- Utilities Roundup

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields gave back some of their recent gains. The utility sector lagged the broad market in the first quarter during a spike in Treasury yields, but has recently moved into the green on the year as Treasury yields have levelled off. Write to...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broad#Rose#Dow Jones Newswires#Treasury Yields#Utilities#Power Producers#Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksUS News and World Report

Wall Street Climbs on Tech Gains as U.S. Treasury Yields Dip

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the trajectory of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced 1.76%...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold prices firm on weaker US dollar, Treasury yields

BENGALURU (May 24): Gold prices edged up on Monday, hovering near their highest in more than four months, as a weaker dollar and pullback in U.S. Treasury yields supported the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,882.10 per ounce by 0050 GMT. Last week, gold prices hit their...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Little Changed Following Strong Economic Data

U.S. Treasury yields on Friday as investors sifted through more data about the economic recovery. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down marginally to 1.63% shortly after 10 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was flat at 2.34%. Yields move inversely to prices. The...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Dip Despite Anticipated Inflation Jump

April's consumer price index is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with it expected to have grown 0.2% on the previous month, representing a 3.6% jump since last year, according to Dow Jones estimates. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida is due to make a speech on U.S. economic outlook and...
Businesseminetra.com

Treasury yields fall despite expected inflation to skyrocket

Yields on US Treasuries will fall early Wednesday, despite expected inflation surges, with data tracking prices expected to rise late in the morning in April. Benchmark yield 10-year government bond It dropped to 1.615% at 4 am EST.Yield 30-year government bond It dropped to 2.336%. Yield is inversely proportional to price.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as inflation worry simmers

(Updates prices, adds details on 3-year auction, Harker comments) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, May 11 - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as inflation concerns helped drive a sell-off in equity markets while investors girded for a closely watched reading on consumer prices on Wednesday. Yields on longer-dated Treasuries were up for a third straight day, with the yield on 10-year Treasury note up 2.1 basis points at 1.624%. Investors awaited Wednesday's April consumer price index data to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to alter its stance on inflation. The Fed has repeatedly maintained that any inflation would be transitory in nature. On Tuesday, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said she expected inflation to end the year above 2% but to come down next year as supply constraints ebb. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said there are sill factors slowing down the recovery in the labor market, and believes the central bank should continue to provide support to the economy. "(The Fed) have made it very clear that they think it is transitory and ongoing price increases will continue to be transitory but we are not going to know if they are right about that until much further down the road," said Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. "In the meantime the market is going to make up their own mind and whether investors believe that inflation is transitory is going to make a significant difference in how assets trade and whether the market starts to challenge the Fed to move faster than the Fed would like." The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.695%, after closing at 2.717% on Monday, its highest close in just over a decade. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.539%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a year for the next decade. The inflation concerns were felt in equity markets, which saw declines in 10 of 11 S&P sectors, although major indexes had recovered from their worst levels of the session. The yield on 30-year Treasury bond was up 3.5 basis points at 2.354%. A $58 billion auction of three-year notes went well, with a high-yield of 0.329%, and analysts noted demand was decent. In addition to the three-year auction, more supply will be headed to the market this week in the form of $41 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $27 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. May 11 Tuesday 3:07PM New York / 1907 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN1 156-31/32 -0-18/32 10YR TNotes JUN1 132-120/256 -0-36/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.015 0.0152 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.035 0.0355 0.001 Two-year note 99-238/256 0.1608 0.008 Three-year note 100-50/256 0.3079 0.011 Five-year note 99-192/256 0.8014 0.019 Seven-year note 99-216/256 1.2735 0.018 10-year note 95-132/256 1.6235 0.021 30-year bond 89-204/256 2.3537 0.035 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Richard Chang and Nick Zieminski)
Stocksmorningstar.com

Utilities Up On Rotation From Tech — Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rallied as investors rotated into under-performing sectors from high fliers such as technology. The interest of activist investors in the sector also sparked buying. Shares of Duke Energy rose after activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a stake in the utility giant and said it's pushing Duke to add directors to its board and possibly take other actions to boost its stock price. The disclosure came after Duke reiterated its earnings target for 2021.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on weaker dollar, lower U.S. yields

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) * U.S. yields hit near 2-week low * Markets await U.S. data, further policy clues from Fed By Sumita Layek May 24 (Reuters) - Gold inched higher on Monday as a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields bolstered its appeal, while investors awaited data due this week that should help them assess the pace of economic recovery in the United States. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,882.83 per ounce at 1:42 p.m. EDT (1742 GMT). Last week it reached its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,889.75. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4%, at $1,884.5. A tick lower in the dollar and U.S. yields is acting in gold's favour, Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures said, adding stronger equity markets were providing a counterweight. The dollar was down 0.2%. U.S Treasury yields fell to the lowest in nearly two weeks, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying bullion. Investors await to hear this week if Federal Reserve speakers will stick to a patient policy. They are also waiting for data, including on U.S. gross domestic product, jobless claims and durable goods. "If (the data) comes out substantially better than expected, that would probably be bearish for gold, because the likelihood of a Fed taper (of its bond-buying programme) will be sooner rather than later," Haberkorn said, adding if the data is worse-than-expected, gold could trade north of $1,900 fairly quickly. A crash in bitcoin also supported gold prices, analysts said. "Gold prices are very strong at these levels. There are any number of things to scare investors into wanting to buy gold, but we also have a situation where in Europe, U.S. and Canada, where the vaccines are starting to have a positive effect," said Jeffrey Christian, managing partner of CPM Group. "The economies are reopening and economic activity is strong ... Maybe gold prices could back off a little bit." Elsewhere, palladium fell 1.8% to $2,734.45 per ounce, silver gained 0.8% to $27.75, and platinum rose 0.7% to $1,174.31. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter, Barbara Lewis and David Gregorio)
StocksNASDAQ

Daily Markets: Weekend Rout in Cryptocurrencies Hints at Volatility to Come

Equity markets in Asia-Pacific were mostly mixed today, with Japan’s Nikkei and China’s Shanghai Composite up modestly while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched lower. By midday trading, European equity markets were mixed as well, while U.S. equity future point to a positive start for the last trading week in May. Over the weekend, the rout in cryptocurrency continued; with crypto serving as a barometer for risk appetite, this may hint at more volatility to come in equity markets this week.
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stock Futures Rise, Bitcoin Regains Some Ground After Multi-Month Lows

U.S. stock futures rose and bond yields crept lower as investors grew more comfortable with the inflation outlook and the pace of the economic recovery. Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.4%, pointing to a positive start to the week after the broad-market index fell moderately for two weeks in a row. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.6%, suggesting gains for technology stocks after the opening bell.
StocksBloomberg

Tech Leads Gains in Stocks as Inflation Fears Ease: Markets Wrap

Technology shares led gains in U.S. stocks as inflation anxiety appeared to be easing. Bitcoin surged after a weekend rout. Ten out of the 11 groups in the S&P 500 rose, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks amid a rally in giants such as Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared after plunging as much as 18% on Sunday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar retreated.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Equities rally, dollar falls as inflation concerns grow

Global equity markets gained on Monday while the dollar traded near four-month lows against major currencies as investors eye upcoming U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy. Market participants were gearing up for U.S. personal consumption data - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure - on Thursday, and a...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Off intraday high below 0.7800 as US dollar marks corrective pullback

AUD/USD trims intraday gains during the two-day run-up. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed comments from Fed, inactive Asian session. US Treasury yields stay pressured, stock futures track Wall Street’s gains. Risk catalysts remain as the key, inflation headlines are important. AUD/USD portrays another pullback from 0.7762, around 0.7755 by the...
BusinessDailyFx

Dollar Awaits Sparks for Breakout as Retail Range Trades S&P 500, Oil

S&P 500, Crude Oil, Dollar and Bitcoin Talking Points:. The trading week opened to a modest ‘risk on’ that earned an S&P 500 break that doesn’t seem to solidify flimsy conviction. Retail traders as a group often make poor trading decisions, but their propensity for technical levels seems to align...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on global recovery hopes; weak dollar limits losses

May 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as hopes of quick economic recovery lifted demand for riskier assets, although a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields limited losses for the safe-haven metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,877.26 per ounce by 0106 GMT. * U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,879 per ounce. * The dollar languished near four-month lows against major currencies, making gold cheaper for other currency holders. * U.S. Treasury long-dated yields fell to two-week lows after a few Federal Reserve officials affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he expects the inflation rate to be above 2% both this year and the next but several Fed officials, including Bullard, continued to support the central bank's policy in separate remarks. * Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation. * Sentiment in wider financial markets remained upbeat. * Global real gross domestic product is projected to surge 5.7% in 2021, its strongest advance since 1973, while the U.S. economy will likely expand 6.7% this year, according to the latest economic forecasts for IHS Markit. * Singapore's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the first quarter, helped by stronger-than-expected manufacturing, official data showed on Tuesday. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.3% to 1046.12 tonnes on Monday from 1042.92 tonnes on Friday. * Palladium rose 0.5% to $2,741.24 per ounce, silver fell 0.6% at $27.64 and platinum slipped 0.2% to $1,171.54. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ, YY SA, NSA Q1 1400 US Consumer Confidence May 1400 US New Home Sales-Units April (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
BusinessDailyFx

USD/JPY Attempts to Reverse Ahead of Monthly Low with US PCE on Tap

USD/JPY appears to be stuck in a narrow range as longer dated US yields remain under pressure, but fresh data prints coming out of the US may influence the exchange rate as the Federal Reserve braces for a transitory rise in inflation. USD/JPY Attempts to Reverse Ahead of Monthly Low...