Hot Springs, AR

‘Parklet’ in Hot Springs named for Henry Glover; plaque installed on the city’s Walk of Fame

By Stephanie Smittle
Arkansas Times
 3 days ago
An undersung mensch of early rock ‘n’ roll garnered some recognition in his birthplace of Hot Springs today, on what would have been his 100th birthday. Henry Glover, the genre-busting songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and A&R man who produced hits for for James Brown, Levon Helm, Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughan and Grandpa Jones was honored with a plaque on the Hot Springs Walk of Fame, which lines Central Avenue near the national park’s visitors center. A “parklet” at 348 Malvern Ave. will also bear Glover’s namesake, and was dedicated today by Mayor Pat McCabe in a rainy but cheerful ceremony in front of the city’s “Black Broadway” mural, created by Pepe Gaka and Anthony Tidwell to pay homage to a bustling arts and retail district that once flourished along Malvern Ave.

