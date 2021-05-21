newsbreak-logo
Communications Services Down On Rotation Out Of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup

 3 days ago

Communications services companies ticked down as traders rotated out of growth sectors. German publishing conglomerate Axel Springer is in talks to purchase digital-news outlet Axios, which is seeking between $400 million and $450 million from a buyer, The Wall Street Journal reported. Newspaper publisher Tribune Publishing said its shareholders voted...

New York City, NYalbuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks fall as tech, communication services shares lag

NEW YORK, May 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks finished lower on Monday, weighed down by weakness in tech and communication services sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.34 points, or 0.16 percent, to 34,327.79. The S&P 500 lost 10.56 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,163.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 50.93 points, or 0.38 percent, to 13,379.05.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Midday Report: US Stocks Rise as Technology, Communication Services Lead Charge; Cryptos Pare Gains Amid New Reporting Requirement

US stocks rose while government bond yields fell after weekly jobless claims declined to the lowest level in 14 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5% to 34,078.06, with S&P 500 higher by 0.9% and Nasdaq up by 1.5%. Technology and communication services were among the biggest gainers while energy was the lone decliner after midday on Thursday.
Technologyaithority.com

Alianza Launches Business Cloud Communications for Service Providers

Solution enables service providers to address the expanding communications market with a combined offering for voice, mobility, and collaboration. Alianza, Inc., the full-stack cloud communications platform for service providers, has launched its new Business Cloud Communications solution. The solution addresses a clear market need in the service provider product portfolio to expand cloud PBX services by offering business mobility, messaging, and video conferencing. In a 2021 study done by Independence Research, nearly half of businesses surveyed stated they would prefer to add collaboration services to their existing voice solution, and 87% indicated they would prefer to purchase a combined solution from their broadband provider.
Jobscoroflot.com

Communications Consultant

To optimize the health and well-being of those we serve. • High Energy: We demonstrate vitality and enthusiasm. • Compassionate: We treat others with kindness and a helpful spirit. • Internally Driven: We make it happen. • Can Do: We greet opportunities and challenges with positivity and resilience. Job Overview:
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Anna Crowe: “Communication is key”

I’m a big believer in authentic leadership and transparent culture — one that is based on trust and aligns with core values. It’s important to create and maintain a culture where people can bring themselves to the table without fear of judgment. Every person has unique strengths, experiences, points of view and superpowers and those need to be acknowledged and included in the conversation. Distance from the office should not preclude employee participation or one-on-one conversations; instead, make time for your team and have regular check-ins.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Herald

AP says it is reviewing social media policies after firing

NEW YORK -- The Associated Press said Monday that it is launching a review of its social media policies after questions were raised about last week's firing of one of its journalists who had expressed pro-Palestinian views. That announcement came hours after more than 100 AP journalists signed a letter...
Chinathewirechina.com

The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations. Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here. The Wall Street Journal Intelligence on Sick Staff at Wuhan Lab Fuels Debate on Covid-19 Origin — Report says researchers went to hospital in November 2019, shortly before confirmed outbreak; adds to calls for probe of whether virus escaped lab.AMC and Wanda’s Unlikely Happy Ending — Wanda’s AMC acquisition finally pays off, but mostly comes down to luck.China’s Latest Crackdown on Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies Shakes Market — Major digital-currency exchanges suspend some activities that targeted users in China.U.S.-China Tech Fight Opens New Front in Ethiopia — A U.S.-backed consortium beat a Chinese-backed one for a multibillion- Subscribe, register or login to read the rest. Registered users can access a limited amount of content for free.
BusinessDEALBREAKER

Opening Bell: 5.24.21

Daniel R. Blume from Orange County, California, USA / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) Former Goldman Executive Sumit Rajpal Launches Buyout Firm [WSJ]. The new firm, to be called GrowthCurve Capital, will focus on companies in the technology, healthcare and financial- and information-services sectors and target deals with an enterprise value between...
Presidential Electionthewirechina.com

Whose News?

The day Joe Biden was sworn in as president — January 20, 2021 — was a good day for news apps. Stuck at home due to the global pandemic, many Americans turned to their phones to watch the historic coverage. They downloaded news apps en masse, boosting installs up to 170 percent according to Sensor Tower, a San Francisco-based company that tracks the global app economy. CNN, for instance, saw 27,000 new installs from the Apple App Store alone that Wednesday. But if the day was a boon for traditional news outlets, it was a coup for a relative newcomer in the American news media. News Break, an app that focuses mostly on local news, registered 62,000 installs on Apple’s App Store alone — the culmination of a breakout year for the app. While national news apps saw moderate growth in 2020 — CNN and Fox News had 4–5 million new downloads in 2020 — News Break reportedly had 23.7 million installs, the most among news apps in U.S. stores. Five years after launching, News.
Businessprotocol.com

Coinbase hires a Goldman exec as its top lobbyist

Coinbase has hired Goldman Sachs executive Faryar Shirzad to head its lobbying efforts. Shirzad, who was global co-head of government affairs at Goldman, joined the bank in 2006 and was on the staff of the National Security Council and worked in the Department of Commerce. Shirzad is now chief policy officer at Coinbase.
BusinessKING-5

Reports: Amazon nears deal to acquire MGM

Amazon could be close to a deal to buy the Hollywood studio MGM Holdings in a mega deal worth nearly $9 billion, according to a Monday report by the Wall Street Journal, which cited anonymous sources familiar with the negotiations. The negotiations, which were also reported on by Bloomberg last...
EconomyKokomo Perspective

Tribune reporters vow to keep fighting hedge fund owner

Reporter Gregory Pratt, president of the Chicago Tribune's guild, says Friday's vote to let Alden Global Capital take over Tribune Publishing was "a very dark day for journalism." He says his colleagues will continue to advocate for local ownership and civic minded journalism.