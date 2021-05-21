Secretary Granholm Announces G7 Initiative to Decarbonize Heavy Industry
This week during the G7 Climate and Environment Ministerial, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm thanked the United Kingdom for its leadership as this year's G7 President and launched the new G7 Industrial Decarbonization Agenda (IDA), an ambitious initiative to tackle climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from heavy industry. This G7 effort, led jointly by the U.S. and the UK G7 Presidency, will create a strong partnership among like-minded countries to reduce emissions in heavy industries such as steel, cement, and chemicals. It will also help guide the global economy toward industrial decarbonization, while upholding a commitment to our shared values, including respect for workers, strong markets, and scientific integrity.www.marketscreener.com