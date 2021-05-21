2021 Redefining the Core: Major projects in Midtown Sacramento

InterWest Insurance Services, LLC, www.iwins.com, proudly announces the opening of its new office in Reno, Nevada, and also the successful merging of AEGIS Insurance Markets in Truckee, CA, www.aegisinsurancemarkets.com, into the InterWest family. The two organizations are a natural fit and share a common commitment to a client-first culture and to serving the needs and actively participating in the strengthening of their communities. Tony Commendatore, the founder of AEGIS, and his team have grown the firm to be the dominant broker in their territory. He will continue in his leadership role and with the alignment of the high level of knowledge and professionalism of the AEGIS staff with the support and value-added resources InterWest has committed, they’ll be on an enhanced path of building on their success and expanding the footprint in Truckee, North Tahoe and Northern Nevada. “I am very excited about the alliance between AEGIS and InterWest. This will provide a larger breadth of services and resources for all our clients while preserving the AEGIS community centric atmosphere. Our staff will find more time to provide the personal touch to each client ...” Tony Commendatore, AEGIS Insurance Markets.