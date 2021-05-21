newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

2021 Redefining the Core: Major projects in Midtown Sacramento

By Beth Davis – Contributor
Posted by 
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This article outlines Midtown Sacramento projects in various stages of development. It's part of our Redefining the Core coverage.

www.bizjournals.com
Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Sacramento#Sacramento Projects#Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Trinity River Construction Inc.

Sacramento area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended May 14. Year to date through May 14, the court recorded 12 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 43% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

Get to know Carol Little, a 2021 Women Who Mean Business honoree

Here's the next sneak preview of the 2021 Women Who Mean Business honorees. A panel of local female business leaders we've honored in the past selected this year's honorees based on their professional accomplishments and their contributions to the community. We will continue to announce new honorees over the next several weeks, leading up to the Business Journal's virtual awards event on June 17. There will also be a special publication in June profiling the honorees and detailing why they're deserving of this prestigious recognition. To find out more about the other honorees, go here.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

Get to know Marie Krisa, a 2021 Women Who Mean Business honoree

Here's the next sneak preview of the 2021 Women Who Mean Business honorees. A panel of local female business leaders we've honored in the past selected this year's honorees based on their professional accomplishments and their contributions to the community. We will continue to announce new honorees over the next several weeks, leading up to the Business Journal's virtual awards event on June 17. There will also be a special publication in June profiling the honorees and detailing why they're deserving of this prestigious recognition. To find out more about some of the other honorees, go here.
Reno, NVPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

InterWest Insurance Services, LLC - AEGIS Insurance Markets Acquisition & Reno Office Location

InterWest Insurance Services, LLC, www.iwins.com, proudly announces the opening of its new office in Reno, Nevada, and also the successful merging of AEGIS Insurance Markets in Truckee, CA, www.aegisinsurancemarkets.com, into the InterWest family. The two organizations are a natural fit and share a common commitment to a client-first culture and to serving the needs and actively participating in the strengthening of their communities. Tony Commendatore, the founder of AEGIS, and his team have grown the firm to be the dominant broker in their territory. He will continue in his leadership role and with the alignment of the high level of knowledge and professionalism of the AEGIS staff with the support and value-added resources InterWest has committed, they’ll be on an enhanced path of building on their success and expanding the footprint in Truckee, North Tahoe and Northern Nevada. “I am very excited about the alliance between AEGIS and InterWest. This will provide a larger breadth of services and resources for all our clients while preserving the AEGIS community centric atmosphere. Our staff will find more time to provide the personal touch to each client ...” Tony Commendatore, AEGIS Insurance Markets.
Sacramento, CAstartupsac.com

Startups in the News Plus This Week’s Startup Happenings

There’s lots of good news on the local startup and tech company front in recent Sacramento Business Journal headlines. From IPOs to Investment Rounds, it’s been hard to keep up! In case you’ve missed it, I’ve rounded up those from the last few weeks below. Origin Materials, a chemical and...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento News Watch

Work remotely in Sacramento — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Virtual Customer Service Representative "Work from Home"; 2. Sales-Customer Service Experience Wanted-Work From Home; 3. Customer Service Representative - Work From Home; 4. Dental Receptionist/Customer Service Rep - $17.50/Hour; 5. Customer Service Representative (REMOTE); 6. Sales Representative RCM/Healthcare; 7. Insurance Agent/Virtual - Training and Leads Provided!; 8. Consumer Care Specialist;
California Stateeastcountytoday.net

Assemblymember Grayson’s Statement on the 2021-2022 CA Budget

SACRAMENTO, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom released his revised proposal for California’s 2021-2022 Budget. Upon the release of the proposal, Assemblymember Timothy S. Grayson (D-Concord) made the following statement:. “California faces a vastly different fiscal landscape than it did in January. The Governor has a unique challenge with this revision...