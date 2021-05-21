Mariska Hargitay ‘honored’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ helped 11-year-old girl escape abduction
Mariska Hargitay is speaking out about being part of the real-life story of an 11-year-old girl who fought off an alleged kidnapper. The actress, who has played the role of police investigator Olivia Benson for more than 20 years on the hit police drama “Law & Order: SVU,” posted about the young girl, whose alleged attempted abduction was caught on camera while she waited for her school bus in Pensacola, Florida.www.crossroadstoday.com