newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pensacola, FL

Mariska Hargitay ‘honored’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ helped 11-year-old girl escape abduction

crossroadstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMariska Hargitay is speaking out about being part of the real-life story of an 11-year-old girl who fought off an alleged kidnapper. The actress, who has played the role of police investigator Olivia Benson for more than 20 years on the hit police drama “Law & Order: SVU,” posted about the young girl, whose alleged attempted abduction was caught on camera while she waited for her school bus in Pensacola, Florida.

www.crossroadstoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Florida State
Pensacola, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Entertainment
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariska Hargitay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svu#Child Abduction#Cops Police#Svu#Apple#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit#Attempted Kidnapping#Drama#Star#Assault#Authorities#School Bus#Law#Homemade Slime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Violent Crimesimdb.com

Mariska Hargitay Applauds 11-Year-Old Svu Fan Who Fought Off Kidnapper

Mariska Hargitay just praised the young girl who helped the authorities catch her attempted kidnapper with the help of Law and Order: Svu. Earlier this week, 11-year-old Florida resident Alyssa was mixing slime and blue paint while waiting at a bus stop when a man driving a white van pulled up and got out of the car. He came towards Alyssa with a knife and attempted to drag her back to the van, however, Alyssa was able to fight him off. Before she did, however, she made sure to wipe the blue paint onto his arm—a trick she learned from Mariska's series Law and Order: Svu. Alyssa told Today of the quick decision, "I knew that that might be better evidence if the cops do find...
TV & Videosthechestnutpost.com

Mariska Hargitay of ‘SVU’ Surprises Girl Who Fought Off Attacker

An 11-year-old girl in Florida used knowledge gained watching “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” to fight off an attacker and help police catch him. She got a surprise visit from “SVU” star Mariska Hargitay. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY from Fort Lauderdale.» Subscribe to TODAY: http://on.today.com/SubscribeToTODAY. » Watch...
KidsPosted by
Primetimer

11-year-old girl credits Law & Order: SVU after she fended off an attempted kidnapping

Alyssa Bonal was playing with some homemade slime when a man approached her at a bus stop. The girl's mom says as she fought off the man, Alyssa knew to leave some of that slime on him as evidence "like on Law & Order: SVU." “We’ve watched probably every episode on Hulu,” the mom said, praising Alyssa as “a smart cookie, she thinks on her toes. She got that slime everywhere.” Mariska Hargitay responded to Alyssa's story, writing on Instagram: "I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear!"
Escambia County, FLcalifornianewstimes.com

Hargitay surprises fan; ‘Law and Order’ helped ID attacker

What could have been a tragedy after a Florida girl escaped an attempted kidnapping and used the ideas she gained from seeing “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” to capture an alleged attacker ( It turned into a pleasant story (almost). Show star Mariska Veres Thai surprised her young fans...
TV & VideosPopculture

Mariska Hargitay Receives Special Gift from 'Law & Order: SVU' Regular Amid Injury

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay is feeling the love from more than just fans after her knee injury. On Sunday, Hargitay showed off a gift she received from Joanne Baron, who appeared in a handful of SVU episodes. Hargitay broke her knee and ankle recently but assured fans she was never hospitalized. The injury also didn't stop her from filming one more scene of Law & Order: Organized Crime with Christopher Meloni on Friday.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Law & Order: SVU': Mariska Hargitay Praises Young Fan Who Used Show Tip to Fight Off Attacker

Mariska Hargitay praised a young Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fan who used what she learned from the long-running NBC drama in a real-life scary situation. Alyssa, an 11-year-old who lives in Florida, told the Today Show Thursday that a tip she learned from the show played an important role in helping police catch the suspect. Hargitay, who has played Capt. Olivia Benson for 22 seasons, said she was "honored to be a part" of Alyssa's "incredible story."
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Mariska Hargitay has a virtual meeting with the 11-year-old who fended off an attempted kidnapping with SVU knowledge

The actress told Alyssa Bonal on the Today show she'll send her a signed script from Law & Order: SVU. "I just want to tell you how blown away me and all of my squad are and I think the whole world right now that you had the forethought and the wherewithal to do what you did and I am just blown away," said Hargitay. "You are my hero. You're amazing sweetheart, you're amazing. And strong and brave and what's most important to everyone, is that you're okay and that is the most beautiful gift that we all have." Bonal told Hargitay "I never thought in my whole entire life that I would be able to even meet you." Hargitay responded: "I feel the same way."