POTUS

White House would back smaller broadband internet boost

 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it was willing to accept a smaller Republican proposal to spend $65 billion to expand high-speed broadband internet to unserved areas as it seeks to win Republican support for a broader infrastructure plan. President Joe Biden in April called...

Posted by
The Associated Press

White House, GOP infrastructure talks hit crucial stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiations between the White House and Senate Republicans over President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan are hitting a crucial stage ahead of talks Friday after the latest GOP offer left some dismay in the administration that there wasn’t more movement off the Republicans’ initial $568 billion proposal.
POTUS

White House, Seeking to Boost Vaccinations, Touts Free Uber, Lyft Rides

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday announced a series of steps aimed at boosting U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, including a partnership with ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft, as it seeks to achieve President Joe Biden's July 4 reopening deadline. The latest actions also include vaccination sites at community colleges,...
Presidential Election

Biden tax hikes hitting resistance among Democrats

Weeks after President Joe Biden pitched the first major set of tax increases since 1993, signs are mounting that anxiety among congressional Democrats will significantly temper any increases that manage to pass Congress. “We are trying to identify a menu of options” that can pass, Senator Chris Van Hollen of...
POTUS

'Trifecta of trouble for Trump': 3 witnesses drop 'significant criminal exposure' bomb

In an exclusive interview with MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, Melania Trump's former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, and the daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization's CFO Jennifer Weisselberg provide an inside look into the ongoing criminal probe into the Trump Organization and the inner-workings of the company. This video is a segment from a longer, wide-ranging interview.
Minorities Posted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Creeping, Dangerous Black Supremacy Movement Quickly Engulfing This Nation

BOCA RATON, FL – Lori Lightfoot, the (female) Mayor of Chicago, is a throwback to the out-and out racist white mayors of Atlanta, Richmond and other Dixie Belt cities during the Jim Crow era. They are chuckling in their graves. Reason is Ms. Lightfoot is black and she is competing with them in the bigotry arena with her recent outpouring of hate against white reporters. If you rely on the New York Times, CNN, or MSNBC, you’re probably unaware that she will furthermore, grant one-on-one interviews only to “black and brown” journalists. That means, white reporters will be given the heave-ho out of City Hall. During her first two years in office she has had some judgment and leadership problems that the press has covered, as is within the realm of their responsibilities. For instance, she was caught with her hair down when she broke her own rules and had a beauty parlor open up exclusively for her during the Covid epidemic when all such businesses were ordered closed…by her. And the exploding, record breaking murder and crime rates within the Windy City this year, during her administration, have to be covered up at all costs. White reporters, we must assume, by asking the right questions regarding these issues, must be threatening to her. And she expects and will surely get special treatment from compliant and “understanding” reporters of color. Lightfoot will heretofore, judge journalists by the color of their skin. Perhaps a “Skin Color Meter” will be installed at the entrance to City Hall. Strange then, that she saw fit to marry a perfectly white woman as her wife. Bigotry must end at the bedroom door. Go figure!
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate Republican sees 7-10 day window for infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican involved in infrastructure talks with the White House, said on Sunday that he believes Republicans and the Biden administration have “a week or 10 days” to overcome differences and agree on a bipartisan infrastructure plan. The White House said late last week...
U.S. Politics

What makes the Republican Study Committee's budget plan so amazing

The White House is scheduled to release President Joe Biden's first budget plan this week, which will likely include the Democrat's fiscal blueprint for the next decade. It's a mortal lock that congressional Republicans will denounce the document using predictable talking points about government spending and deficits, which the party forgot to care about over the last four years.
POTUS Posted by
The Hill

Buttigieg acknowledges 'daylight' between White House, GOP on infrastructure

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg acknowledged Monday that there remains “a lot of daylight” between the White House and Republican senators in ongoing negotiations regarding a potential bipartisan agreement on infrastructure. “The president feels strongly that we should seek to do this in a bipartisan manner, not at any cost, as...
POTUS Posted by
Newsweek

Jen Psaki Shutting Down Fox News' Peter Doocy During Presser Gets Mixed Reviews

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki trended on Twitter after sparring with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday. Doocy asked Psaki why President Joe Biden wasn't pushing harder to investigate "the origins of COVID" during Monday's White House press conference. He cited a Wall Street Journal article claiming that researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill with symptoms that could have been caused by the virus in November 2019. Psaki said that the administration was pressing for an investigation into the virus' origins headed by the World Health Organization.