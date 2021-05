There’s still plenty of softball left with the ACC Championship coming up. The Yellow Jackets are the No. 9 seed and will be facing Syracuse (the No. 8 seed) today at 1:00 PM. The game will be available to watch on the ACC Network. As the article mentions, the ACC Network will carry all of the tournament games leading up to the championship game which will be broadcast on ESPN. The winner of today’s game will face off against Clemson, the No. 1 seed, in the next round. #GoJackets.