Business

Nasdaq : SEC approves Nasdaq proposal to allow IPO alternative to raise funds

 3 days ago

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a proposal by exchange operator Nasdaq Inc to allow companies to raise capital through direct listings. In a filing https://bit.ly/3vc3jHV dated May 19, the SEC said Nasdaq's proposed rule change was consistent with the regulator's rules and regulations and...

