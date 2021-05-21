BEWARE: Weather Service Warns Against Rip-Tide Swimming As Temperatures Rise

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Waller The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Southern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hempstead, Prairie View, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville. Rainfall rates of up to 1 to 3 inches per hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.