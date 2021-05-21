newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

BEWARE: Weather Service Warns Against Rip-Tide Swimming As Temperatures Rise

By Jon Craig
dailyvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service is warning that there is a "high risk" of rip tide currents this weekend at New Jersey and Delaware beaches, just as temperatures are expected to climb up into the 90s. An offshore storm is expected to cause swells, making swimming potentially dangerous, according to forecasts.

dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Lifeguards#Extreme Weather#Rip Currents#Weather Forecasts#Ocean Water#Storm Water#Mount Holly#Daily Voice#Temperatures#Rip Tide Currents#Beaches#Swells#Rough Waters#Atlantic City Police#Jersey Shore#Separate Incidents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
NWS
Related
Environmentwkdzradio.com

Wet Weather and Cooler Temperatures In Store for the Week

After hot and at times humid temperatures, the weather pattern will shift to wet and cooler during the week. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says a small chance for isolated thunderstorms begins Tuesday afternoon. Powell adds the potential squall line could bring severe weather into the region Thursday night and...
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Flash Flood Watch extended for the Southern Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After another day of heavy rain across parts of the Brazos Valley, the National Weather Service extended the FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 7pm Tuesday for the following counties:. • Austin • Washington • Waller • Montgomery. 6 to 12 inches of rain fell in under 3...
Colorado County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Colorado by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Colorado The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Austin County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. While the heaviest rainfall has mostly departed the area, flooding is ongoing as runoff from the 6 and 12 inches of rain that has fallen continues. As a result, the Flash Flood Warning has been replaced with an Areal Flood Warning. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bellville, Shelby, Industry, New Ulm, Cat Spring and Frelsburg.
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Dodge City. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny; Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT/815 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON...SOUTHWESTERN KEARNY AND NORTH CENTRAL STANTON COUNTIES At 854 PM CDT/754 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kendall, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kendall. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny; Stanton The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Southwestern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas North central Stanton County in southwestern Kansas * Until 915 PM CDT/815 PM MDT/. * At 811 PM CDT/711 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kendall, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kendall. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentkentlive.news

Bank Holiday weather: Temperatures set to soar into the 20s

Warmer and brighter weather may bring some bank holiday weekend cheer with temperatures set to top 20C and heavy rain banished by dry, more settled, conditions. Parts of the country have already exceeded average rainfall totals for the month with Wales suffering its wettest May on record with 184mm of rain, which represents more than double usual monthly totals.
Waller County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Waller by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Waller The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Southern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hempstead, Prairie View, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville. Rainfall rates of up to 1 to 3 inches per hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Colorado County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Colorado by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Colorado The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for Austin County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Colorado County in southeastern Texas West Central Waller County in southeastern Texas South Central Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 1219 AM CDT, While the heaviest rainfall has mostly departed the area, flooding is ongoing as runoff from the 6 and 12 inches of rain that has fallen continues. An Areal Flood Warning remains in place for the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Brenham, Bellville, Shelby, Industry, Cat Spring, New Ulm and Frelsburg.
Environmentwhvoradio.com

Wet Weather and Cooler Temperatures In Store for the Week

After hot and at times humid temperatures, the weather pattern will shift to wet and cooler during the week. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says a small chance for isolated thunderstorms begins Tuesday afternoon. Powell adds the potential squall line could bring severe weather into the region Thursday night and...
EnvironmentPosted by
101.5 WPDH

WEATHER: Up and Down Temperatures Expected This Week

The weekend was mostly a warm one across the area, though things ended on a much cooler note by Sunday evening, as winds picked up from the north. This dropped temperatures around the Hudson Valley to around a 50 by sunrise (with some upper 40s in some areas), as much more mild weather will reign through the rest of your Monday. But how long will it last?
Virginia StateWTVR-TV

High rip current risk continues Monday on Virginia's coast

RICHMOND, Va. -- A continued high rip current risk will be seen at Virginia's coastal beaches on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The conditions are due to the residual effects of Subtropical Storm Ana that hovered in the Atlantic over the weekend, sending long period swells to the East Coast.