BEWARE: Weather Service Warns Against Rip-Tide Swimming As Temperatures Rise

Effective: 2021-05-24 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Colorado The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Austin County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. While the heaviest rainfall has mostly departed the area, flooding is ongoing as runoff from the 6 and 12 inches of rain that has fallen continues. As a result, the Flash Flood Warning has been replaced with an Areal Flood Warning. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bellville, Shelby, Industry, New Ulm, Cat Spring and Frelsburg.