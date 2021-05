Love triangles are typically reserved for the big screen, but in the case of Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett, they're a very real thing. If you stay up-to-date on all the drama going on in the world of TikTok and Disney, chances are, you know who these three individuals are. So, who's dating who? Is there any bad blood? Keep scrolling for all the deets we have on the drama between Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett.