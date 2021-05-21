newsbreak-logo
Malinowski stock trades poised to become campaign issue next year

By Nikita Biryukov
New Jersey Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Tom Malinowski’s stocks will be a campaign issue in the seventh congressional district next year. The two-term congressman is facing renewed questions about his failure to divulge up to $3.2 million in trades in the wake of an Associated Press report that renewed questions about stock disclosures Malinowski filed months late.

