Malinowski stock trades poised to become campaign issue next year

As millions of Americans lost their jobs and companies disappeared from existence during the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic, things were looking good in Rep. Tom Malinowski’s (D-NJ) brokerage account. According to the Associated Press, Malinowski bought or sold around $1 million of shares in medical, tech, and commercial real estate companies tied up in the pandemic response. The spree reportedly began in early 2020, even though he warned in April of that year: “This is not the time for anybody to be profiting off of selling ventilators, vaccines, drugs, treatments, PPE, anywhere in the world.” The dealings were not properly disclosed at the time, which the congressman described to AP as “a mistake that I own 100 percent,” and he claimed he has since rectified that with the congressional ethics office. Malinowski also said his broker has total control over trading decisions, saying: “At no point in the last 25 years have I directed, suggested, or even asked questions about a particular trade being made by my brokerage firm.”