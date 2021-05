Though it’s been scaled back since its start two years ago, events don’t get much bigger than Chroma Zone. That’s because art doesn’t get much bigger than murals painted on the sides of buildings. And Chroma Zone is all about massive, expressive, colorful murals. Chroma Zone murals will start surfacing (or covering the surfaces) this week on buildings in St. Paul’s Creative Enterprise Zone. And it kicks off with an open street celebration May 22.