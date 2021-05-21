newsbreak-logo
La Grande, OR

La Grande to receive $134,595 corridor planning grant

By DICK MASON The Observer
La Grande Observer
 4 days ago

LA GRANDE — La Grande is a step closer to gaining additional walking and bicycling corridors.

The state has notified the city of La Grande it will receive a $134,595 grant to fund the planning work for corridor projects that would make it possible for people to walk and bicycle through town with greater ease.

The grant will come from the new Oregon Community Paths Program, which is dedicated to helping build off-road walking and biking paths that connect communities and destinations. House Bill 2017, known as Keep Oregon Moving, funds the Oregon Department of Transportation program.

The Oregon Transportation Commission voted May 13 to award the $134,595 grant to the city of La Grande after reviewing its application.

“This is very exciting. It will give us a chance to work on identifying new projects,” said La Grande Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter.

The city will look at projects that would help make it easier for walkers and bikers to get from Eastern Oregon University to Gekeler Lane, a popular exercise route because of its paved pathways and sidewalks.

The city also might consider making it safer for La Grande School District students to walk or bike through the university campus while traveling to and from La Grande Middle School, La Grande High School and Central Elementary School. Those routes through Eastern’s campus are not as safe as they could be because of traffic. La Grande students need a designated route, Carpenter said, and such a route could involve a paved pathway through campus.

Carpenter said the city will hire a civil engineering firm that specializes in community development and planning to study the city’s options and determine how realistic they are.

“The study will look at what we can do,” Carpenter said.

The city has until the end of 2022 to submit the grant-funded plans to ODOT.

Once the city has a plan, it also will be able to apply for construction grants from the Oregon Community Paths program or other sources.

