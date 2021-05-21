newsbreak-logo
La Grande baseball team aims for state championship

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
Posted by 
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V21w0_0a7PSxMP00
Buy Now Logan Williams of the La Grande High School Tigers baseball team looks downfield Saturday, May 8, 2021, in preparation to step up to the plate and swing against the Baker/Powder Valley Bulldogs. Alex Wittwer/The Observer

AURORA — Both the La Grande baseball and softball teams will compete at North Marion High School Saturday, May 22, with a 4A baseball state championship on the line.

On the baseball diamond, La Grande is having one of its best seasons in recent years. The Tigers went 12-1 in the regular season and are riding a 12-game winning streak into the 4A championship game.

The Tigers, ranked third in the bracket, easily defeated the six-seed Gladstone 18-1 and then narrowly beat the reigning champion and two-seed Banks 7-4. Now, La Grande faces a matchup with the top-seeded Hidden Valley Mustangs. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

La Grande softball lost to the No. 1 seed Henley on May 20, which snapped the Tigers’ streak of winning the last two championships. The team will compete for third place May 22.

Prior to the loss, La Grande softball had a 10-1 regular season record. The Tigers coasted past Gladstone 6-0 but fell 0-8 against Henley. They will face Banks in the third place matchup at 1 p.m.

Fans are allowed to attend the games at North Marion High School. For those who can’t be there, score updates will be posted at OSAA.org.

