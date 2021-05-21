newsbreak-logo
With 7 Fingers at Club Fugazi, the Circus Is Coming Back to Town

americantheatre.org
Cover picture for the articleThe historic San Francisco venue will become the home of an immersive, acrobatic tribute to the city and its essence. SAN FRANCISCO: Earlier this week, arts leader David Dower (HowlRound, ArtsEmerson, Z Space) announced the launch of Club Fugazi Experiences, a new arts and culture venture conceived and created by a team of celebrated producers. Under this new venture, Club Fugazi—the former home of Steve Silver’s Beach Blanket Babylon—will become the site of a new theatrical experience from the world-renowned circus and arts collective, the 7 Fingers.

