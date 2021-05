RICHLAND, WA - Thrive Dance is hosting a Grand Opening Celebration at their new studio location at 610 The Parkway Richland, WA, this Saturday, May 22nd from 10-11:30 am. Because of the incredible support Thrive Dance has received amidst the pandemic, they have grown in size and scope and want to celebrate this huge success with their Thrive Dance families and the Tri-Cities.