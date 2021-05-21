Rough allergy season? How to keep symptoms at bay

(BPT) - Feeling itchy, sneezy and congested? If you or a family member find your allergies are worse this year — or if you have allergy symptoms for the first time — you are not alone. The Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America reports over 50 million people suffer from allergies nationwide, and a large portion of those are seasonal sufferers. Spring brings mostly tree pollen, summer sees grass allergies flare up and weeds flourish in the fall. Climate change, especially warmer temperatures, has been causing higher pollen counts and longer pollen seasons, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in the United States of America.