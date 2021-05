CARBONDALE -- Now that all Federal approvals are in place, 12-15 year olds are immediately eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jackson County Health Department is administering vaccine at the mass vaccination site located in the west lobby of SIU's Banterra Center. The clinic at that location is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.