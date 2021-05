Low Battery…20% remaining. This message (or a similar one depending on your phone’s brand) usually means you have 2 choices. 1. Stop using your phone and eek out as much time as possible. 2. Charge it. Of course number 2 is preferable, but unless you’re stationary and ready to plug in, this option is highly inconvenient. That is unless you have a way to charge your phone on the go. This is why you need one of the best portable chargers.