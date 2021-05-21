Bay Area mayor resigns amid new allegation of sexual assault
After refusing to quit for more than a month, the mayor of a California wine country town who has been accused of sexual assault by nine women has resigned from the job. In a statement addressed to residents of the town of Windsor, Dominic Foppoli continued to deny the women's claims and suggested that a new allegation made against him by a former reality TV star was driven by the San Francisco Chronicle's reporting on him.www.miamiherald.com