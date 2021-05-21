newsbreak-logo
Warriors face Grizzlies in fight for the playoffs

SF City Beat
(Justin Ford/Unsplash)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) The Golden State Warriors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Friday's fight for the playoffs.

It's the "biggest game of the season," the Warriors said, sharing a preview of the showdown.

In the last match against the Memphis team on Sunday, Steph Curry put up 40 points to defeat them.

The Warriors are going into Friday's rematch right after a narrow loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, with some sports commentators noting the team's mental toughness.

Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. at the Chase Center. The winner will earn the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and the loser is going home.

