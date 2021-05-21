newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Stark racial disparities persist in vaccinations, state-level CDC data shows

Posted by 
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black Americans’ COVID-19 vaccination rates are still lagging months into the nation’s campaign, while Hispanics are closing the gap and Native Americans show the highest rates overall, according to federal data obtained by KHN. The data, provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in response to a public...

www.pbs.org
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Disparities#Black People#Race And Ethnicity#Population Health#Mortality Rates#Census Data#Cdc#Black Americans#Hispanics#Native Americans#Khn#Non Hispanic#Covid#Native Hawaiians#Pacific Islanders#Kaiser Family Foundation#Alaska Natives#Kff#Indian Health Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Mississippi StateWDAM-TV

Mississippi is last in nation for COVID-19 vaccinations, CDC data shows

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID-19 vaccination data from Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Mississippi is lagging behind all other states in the country. CDC data shows over 150 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which makes up 46 percent of the population and over 58 percent of the population over 18 years old.
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely...
Public HealthWebMD

States Turn Down Hundreds of Thousands of Vaccine Doses

May 10, 2021 -- Several states are beginning to turn down some of the COVID-19 vaccine doses from their federal allocations as demand drops across the country. The drop represents hundreds of thousands of doses and appears to be widespread nationwide. Connecticut, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Washington scaled back on vaccine requests for next week, The New York Times reported.
Public Healththerecord-online.com

State on CDC guidance for fully vaccinated individuals

HARRISBURG, PA – Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam says Pennsylvania mask order reflects the announcement made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday. On March 16 of this year, she said, the state amended the commonwealth’s mask order by adding language directing to the...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Disparities persist in COVID-19 vaccination rates among US adults over 65

Most Americans over 65 had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of early April, but vaccination rates still varied greatly by geography, social factors and race, according to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published May 11. The agency analyzed data on more than 42.7 million older...
Public HealthPosted by
TheWeek

America's vaccination rate is ticking upward again

The U.S. was administering an average of 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses a day in mid-April, and then, to the alarm fo public health officials, the numbers started steadily declining, dropping to a seven-day average of 1.98 million doses a day on May 8. Since then, the numbers have started rising again, hitting an average of 2.2 million daily doses administer by Wednesday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tabulated by The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.
KidsPosted by
Fox News

CDC expects COVID-19 vaccine data on kids by fall, Walensky says

Health officials expect to have more data surrounding COVID-19 vaccines and younger children by late fall, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday. Walensky, who was testifying before a Senate subcommittee on the agency’s budget request said de-escalation studies involving children down to 9 are ongoing, and will involve younger children as more data comes in.
California Statedocwirenews.com

Racial/Ethnic Disparities In COVID-19 Exposure Risk, Testing, And Cases At The Subcounty Level In California

Health Aff (Millwood). 2021 May 12:101377hlthaff202100098. doi: 10.1377/hlthaff.2021.00098. Online ahead of print. With a population of forty million and substantial geographic variation in sociodemographics and health services, California is an important setting in which to study disparities. Its population (37.5 percent White, 39.1 percent Latino, 5.3 percent Black, and 14.4 percent Asian) experienced 59,258 COVID-19 deaths through April 14, 2021-the most of any state. We analyzed California’s racial/ethnic disparities in COVID-19 exposure risks, testing rates, test positivity, and case rates through October 2020, combining data from 15.4 million SARS-CoV-2 tests with subcounty exposure risk estimates from the American Community Survey. We defined “high-exposure-risk” households as those with one or more essential workers and fewer rooms than inhabitants. Latino people in California are 8.1 times more likely to live in high-exposure-risk households than White people (23.6 percent versus 2.9 percent), are overrepresented in cumulative cases (3,784 versus 1,112 per 100,000 people), and are underrepresented in cumulative testing (35,635 versus 48,930 per 100,000 people). These risks and outcomes were worse for Latino people than for members of other racial/ethnic minority groups. Subcounty disparity analyses can inform targeting of interventions and resources, including community-based testing and vaccine access measures. Tracking COVID-19 disparities and developing equity-focused public health programming that mitigates the effects of systemic racism can help improve health outcomes among California’s populations of color.
Public HealthAustin American-Statesman

Opinion: Why racial disparities threaten Biden's coronavirus goal

President Joe Biden has set this upcoming Independence Day as marking our independence from the coronavirus. We all look forward to that day when we will feel unafraid and be able to return to our lives prior to the pandemic. The challenge we face in reaching this independence is the stark racial disparities that the virus has inflicted on communities of color and the unfortunate reality that because of vaccination disparities, some communities may not reach that independence by July 4.
Kansas StateWichita Eagle

Racial disparities in infant mortalities persist despite record low rates in Kansas

Driven by personal loss, Sapphire Garcia-Lies is working to bring awareness to racial disparities in infant mortalities and equity to perinatal health in Kansas. Garcia-Lies’ daughter died in utero one week before her due date, from what Garcia-Lies described as medical negligence. She said concerns about her daughter not moving much toward the end of her pregnancy were repeatedly downplayed by medical professionals.
Berkeley, CAuniversityofcalifornia.edu

A push to inoculate against vaccine disparities

A first-generation university student and the son of Mexican immigrants, Assistant Professor Fabian Rivera-Chávez was born and raised in Northern California. He joined UC San Diego’s faculty in the School of Medicine and the Division of Biological Sciences in October 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic as the world struggled to work its way out of COVID-19 devastation. He recently worked alongside colleague Dr. Alli Weis at the University of Utah School of Medicine to publish an article in Spanish in the Los Angeles Times about vaccine safety, part of his efforts to communicate the importance of vaccination in underserved communities.