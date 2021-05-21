WATCH LIVE: Race Matters — America After George Floyd | A PBS NewsHour Special

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nearly a year has passed since the murder of George Floyd, whose life was senselessly taken by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Tuesday, May 25, marks the anniversary date of Floyd’s passing, and BET will engage audiences with three compelling original primetime news specials powered by its social impact initiative Content For Change. These primetime specials will feature a range of notable voices from the Black community who not only pay tribute to the life of George Floyd but reflect on society’s so-called racial reckoning. Has America made meaningful progress in the fight for racial justice and equality in the year since Floyd’ death? If not - what is the path forward? The three-night television event begins Tuesday, May 25 starting at 8 PM ET/PT on BET.