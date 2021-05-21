newsbreak-logo
WATCH LIVE: Race Matters — America After George Floyd | A PBS NewsHour Special

By News Desk
Posted by 
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One year after the police killing of George Floyd, where does America go from here?. In the special “Race Matters: America after George Floyd,” PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff and our reporters talk to people and experts across the country about the lasting effects of systemic racism, the lingering distrust between communities of color and law enforcement, the trauma that remains for so many and what the future looks like.

www.pbs.org
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
