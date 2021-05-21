newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California on track to reopen by mid-June as Covid eases

By Patrick T. FALLON
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrRql_0a7PQlwV00
More than 60 percent of Californians -- including Governor Gavin Newsom -- have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine /AFP/File

California is on track to remove nearly all pandemic restrictions by June 15, with no mandatory capacity restrictions or social distancing requirements for those who have been vaccinated, health officials said Friday.

The most populous US state suffered a severe winter Covid-19 outbreak, but now has among the nation's lowest infection rates per capita, in part due to its vaccination program.

Some 35.5 million doses have been administered. More than 60 percent of residents have had at least one dose, and just under half (48 percent) are fully inoculated.

"California is at a place where we can begin to talk about moving beyond the blueprint" of tiered health restrictions, said health secretary Mark Ghaly.

The state will make vaccinations or negative tests mandatory for all major indoor events, but will not operate a "vaccine passport" scheme, he added.

Major outdoor events -- with over 10,000 people -- will be allowed to permit those without vaccinations or recent negative tests to attend if they keep their masks on, although private venues are free to create their own restrictions.

Officials had previously set a June 15 target for reopening, dependent on achieving goals in terms of vaccinations and Covid infection rates.

Covid-related hospitalizations are now at their lowest level "since the very early months and weeks of the pandemic," Ghaly added.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccination Rates#State Officials#Health Officials#Mandatory Tests#Californians#Winter#Infection Rates#Vaccinations#Afp File California#Negative Tests#Doses#Major Outdoor Events#Governor#Private Venues#Capita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthSand Hills Express

Gottlieb calls for easing restrictions on indoor gatherings

Washington — Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said Sunday that state and local governments should begin to ease restrictions on indoor gatherings and “allowing people to resume normal activity” as more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I think we’re at the point in...
Healthabc10.com

Nearly two thirds of Californians OK with some businesses checking vaccination status

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A recent poll from the University of California, Berkley, Institute of Governmental Studies (Berkley IGS) shows roughly two out of three Californians, 63%, approve of allowing businesses such as concert venues, sports stadiums, cruise ships and casinos, to verify that its patrons are vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 before they can enter.
Lompoc Record

Thomas Elias: Vaccination passports will be a positive

The biggest argument against the idea of requiring vaccination passports soon to enter restaurants, airplanes, movie theaters, ballparks and other venues is that it would create two classes of Americans – those who have been vaccinated and those who have not. That is correct. Once cost-free coronavirus vaccinations have been...
Herald and News

Washington governor: State on track to fully reopen June 30

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington is on track to fully reopen its economy by June 30, and a full reopening could happen even sooner if 70% or more of residents ages 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of vaccine by then, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday. And...
mymotherlode.com

Debate On Easing California Workplace COVID Protocols Delayed

Sacramento, CA — State regulators have halted talks that were scheduled for today as they are rethinking a proposal for a July relaxation of restrictions. California regulators are now aiming for a mid-June easing of workplace masking and social distancing requirements to conform with a broader state order. They asked to delay today’s debate on how quickly they should drop coronavirus safety rules for employees as they are rethinking a current proposal. It is before the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board and would require vaccinated workers to wait until July 31 before they can stop wearing face masks indoors unless everyone in the room is fully vaccinated.
California StateKenosha News.com

California’s top health official: No social distancing and full capacity for businesses when state reopens on June 15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s top health official: No social distancing and full capacity for businesses when state reopens on June 15. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. California. United States. North America.
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus Indiana Vaccines

Health officials in Indiana reported 565 new cases of coronavirus and just over 16,000 new vaccine doses administered, but zero additional deaths have been reported in the state over the last 24 hours. According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the state to 740,189 since the pandemic, with 13,136 fatalities tied…
TravelPulse

England Easing COVID-19 Restrictions Ahead of International Travel Reopening

Government officials in England revealed several COVID-19 related restrictions would be lifted on May 17 due to favorable data on infections. According to Reuters.com, the newest changes are part of the country’s plan to gradually lift its latest lockdown restrictions, which include allowing people to meet indoors in groups of up to six people or two full households together.
Public HealthNew Haven Register

Virus vaccination rates continue to plateau in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The month of May continues to be a slow one for increasing the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations, according to state figures. The North Dakota Department of Health update released over the weekend shows that 48.5% of residents have received at least their first dose of vaccine, which is roughly the same percentage from a week ago. It has increased by fewer than 2 percentage points for the month.
Valley News

State outlines end of COVID rules, no capacity limits, physical distancing

With infections and hospitalizations dropping and vaccinations rising, California is on track to lift the bulk of its COVID-19 regulations June 15, including a complete removal of capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements, the state’s Health and Human Services Secretary said Friday, May 21. Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state will largely align with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on mask-wearing, and some travel restrictions may linger involving trips to countries heavily impacted by the virus. He said there will be no state-mandated or state-operated “vaccine passport” program, but some individual businesses or venues may choose to require such verifications for employees and customers. For “mega-outdoor” events – those with mo.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee to ease COVID restrictions beginning June 15

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson announced on Thursday, May 13 that beginning on Tuesday, June 15, the City of Milwaukee will transition out of Phase 6 – and away from many of the COVID restrictions. The mayor emphasized that the next phase of...
kptv.com

Oregon Convention Center expected to stop COVID-19 vaccinations in mid-June

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s largest mass COVD-19 vaccination site plans to suspend offering doses in just over a month, All4Oregon announced Monday morning. According to All4Oregon, the Oregon Convention Center plans to close as a vaccination site on Saturday, June 19. In its announcement Monday, All4Oregon said it has...
MilitaryStars and Stripes

Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated personnel at Defense Department facilities

WASHINGTON – Personnel fully vaccinated against the coronavirus are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors on Defense Department property, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks has announced. The decision was made “in support of updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines” issued Thursday afternoon that said vaccinated...
Posted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: New Mexico adopts CDC guidance on facemasks

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexico has adopted guidance on facemasks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or outside in most cases. Under revisions Friday to the state’s emergency public health order, masks are no longer...
Public HealthWBAL Radio

Employers announce COVID-19 vaccine requirements as workplaces reopen

(NEW YORK) — A growing number of businesses -- from airline giant Delta to Broadway production "Hamilton" -- have announced new workplace requirements surrounding COVID-19 vaccines. The announcements come as the pandemic eases in the U.S., and offices around the country commence reopening plans. Even as vaccination rates rise across...