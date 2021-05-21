newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, IN

Cold Lake Michigan water could lead to hypothermia despite warm air temperature

By Lynnette Grant, WSBT 22 Meteorologist
22 WSBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith this weekend's heat, there's no doubt that many people will be trying to find a way to stay cool. That will likely mean heading to the lakeshore. In South Haven, people are already hitting the beach. But you'll want to think twice before jumping in that water. It looks...

wsbt.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, IN
Local
Indiana Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Temperatures#Temperature#Hypothermia#Extreme Weather#Warm Air#Cool Water#Summer Heat#Cool Air#Cold Lake Michigan#Nws Warning Coordination#Skin#South Haven#Consciousness#Lead#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lake County, INEvening Star

Parasite detected in wild swans in Lake County

WOLF LAKE — Wildlife officials have confirmed the presence of a parasitic flatworm in wild swans from Wolf Lake. Diagnostic testing was conducted at the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced in a news release. Mute swans examined by...
Jasper County, INweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 04:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures from 34 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and northeast Illinois. Mainly in low-lying areas and along river valleys. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Lake County, INweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Advisory means water levels near flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Water may overtop low stream banks in some areas. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected this evening. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana Thorn Creek at Thornton affecting Cook County. Little Calumet River at Munster (Hohman Avenue) affecting Cook and Lake IN Counties. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Little Calumet River at Munster (Hohman Avenue). * From this morning to Monday morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.0 feet. * Action stage is 11.5 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.8 feet this evening.