Washington on Tuesday escalated its complaint objecting to Canada's treatment of US dairy products under the revised North American free trade agreement. After talks failed to resolve the issue, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai called for the creation of a dispute settlement panel under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA, or CUSMA in Canada), the trade agency said. The action could lead to punitive tariffs if the neighboring countries cannot reach an agreement. A preliminary decision would be expected in four months under the terms of the pact's conflict resolution terms. USTR filed the first-ever complaint under the USMCA in December, calling for consultations over Ottawa's practice of dictating who can access American dairy exports, "reserving access to the largest pool exclusively for processors."