I must open by saying that I appreciate the response I’ve been given from the audience via social media and email. It makes me very happy. We return to the Athens of 1969 via the notes of Ella Holroyd as printed in the 1987 edition of the Mercer County Historical Society’s “History of Mercer County” by going to a business on Vermillion Street a k.a. The Red Sulphur Turnpike.