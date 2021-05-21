newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Sense of Touch Improves Control of Robotic Arm

By Featured Neuroscience Neurotech Robotics
Neuroscience News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Adding a BCI that evokes tactile sensations makes it easier for users to manipulate and use robotic arm prosthetics. Most able-bodied people take their ability to perform simple daily tasks for granted—when they reach for a warm mug of coffee, they can feel its weight and temperature and adjust their grip accordingly so that no liquid is spilled. People with full sensory and motor control of their arms and hands can feel that they’ve made contact with an object the instant they touch or grasp it, allowing them to start moving or lifting it with confidence.

neurosciencenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Darpa#Brain Control#Mind Control#Physical Objects#Complete Control#Electrical Stimulation#Blackrock Microsystems#Bci#B S#The University Of Chicago#The University Of Texas#Darpa#Ssc Pacific#N66001 16 C 4051#Contra#Robotic Arm Control#Robotic Arm Prosthetics#Tactile Sensations#Tactile Sensory Feedback
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
Related
EngineeringNational Science Foundation (press release)

New law of physics helps humans and robots grasp the friction of touch

Discovery advances a range of robotic technologies. Although robotic devices are used in everything from assembly lines to medicine, engineers have difficulty accounting for the friction that occurs when robots grip objects -- particularly in wet environments. U.S. National Science Foundation-funded researchers have discovered a law of physics that accounts for this type of friction and may advance a wide range of robotic technologies.
TechnologyNeuroscience News

Robotic ‘Third Thumb’ Use Can Alter Brain Representation of the Hand

Summary: A newly developed robotic thumb imprints how the hand is represented in the brain. Using the robotic thumb, researchers reported improvements in conducting dexterity tasks, such as building with blocks. Additionally, those who trained to use the additional thumb began to feel as though the digit was a part of their body.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Spintronics: Improving electronics with finer spin control

(Nanowerk News) Scientists in Korea have found a new way to control the alignment state of magnetic atoms in an antiferromagnetic material, showing promise for the development of tiny sensors and memory devices. Researchers at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) describe their new approach featuring a...
TechnologyEurekAlert

Brain-computer interface with artificial tactile feedback improves robotic arm control

A brain-computer interface that didn't rely on vision alone but also mimics the sensation of touch dramatically improved the ability of a person with tetraplegia to manipulate objects with a brain-controlled robotic limb. The participant performed various tasks at a level comparable to able-bodied humans. Prosthetic devices controlled by brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), which measure movement-related brain activity from implanted electrodes and translate it into the conscious control of a robotic limb, have enabled some paralyzed users to regain functional movement. However, the use of BCI-controlled systems is limited. They often rely on visual cues alone and lack the critical sensory feedback from being able to feel the objects being grasped. To address this, Sharlene Flesher et al. added an afferent channel to the BCI to mimic sensory input from the skin of a hand, resulting in a system that both "reads" and "writes" information to the brain. Flesher et al.'s bidirectional BCI reads neural activity from the brain's motor cortex to control the robotic arm. At the same time, sensors on the robotic hand's "skin" recode the mechanical forces it experiences, transmitting them back to the somatosensory cortex through intracortical microsimulation, allowing the user to perceive tactile sensations as if they were generated from their own hand. The male participant in this study was a 28-year-old who had sustained an injury 10 years prior. With the new BCI, he substantially improved trial times for a series of upper-limb assessments involving moving different shaped objects, including emptying a cup full of bits of paper and plastic that was on the right of a table into an empty cup on the left. In all tasks, his times were reduced by half compared to doing the same work without a BCI that provided tactile feedback, from a median time of 20.9 seconds to 10.2 seconds. "The results of Flesher et al. open up many avenues of inquiry, including the possibility of advancing robotics and the development of tactile artificial skins into clinical use, to transhumanist questions about augmenting human capabilities with nonbiological sensors," writes Aldo Faisal in a related Perspective.
Computersarxiv.org

Anomaly Detection via Controlled Sensing and Deep Active Inference

In this paper, we address the anomaly detection problem where the objective is to find the anomalous processes among a given set of processes. To this end, the decision-making agent probes a subset of processes at every time instant and obtains a potentially erroneous estimate of the binary variable which indicates whether or not the corresponding process is anomalous. The agent continues to probe the processes until it obtains a sufficient number of measurements to reliably identify the anomalous processes. In this context, we develop a sequential selection algorithm that decides which processes to be probed at every instant to detect the anomalies with an accuracy exceeding a desired value while minimizing the delay in making the decision and the total number of measurements taken. Our algorithm is based on active inference which is a general framework to make sequential decisions in order to maximize the notion of free energy. We define the free energy using the objectives of the selection policy and implement the active inference framework using a deep neural network approximation. Using numerical experiments, we compare our algorithm with the state-of-the-art method based on deep actor-critic reinforcement learning and demonstrate the superior performance of our algorithm.
EngineeringPosted by
TheStreet

Blackrock Neurotech Partners With The University Of Pittsburgh To Improve Robotic Arm Control

SALT LAKE CITY, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackrock Neurotech, the world's leading brain-computer interface (BCI) technology innovator and manufacturer, announced recently published research in Science Magazine by the University of Pittsburgh's Rehab Neural Engineering Labs called "A brain-computer interface that evokes tactile sensations improves robotic arm control." The research team used Blackrock's NeuroPort System to control a bidirectional prosthetic arm to restore function for a participant with a spinal cord injury.
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Proteins That Enable Sense of Touch in Humans Are at Work in Plants Too

Arabidopsis thaliana, a plant commonly known as thale cress, is often used as a laboratory model to study the molecular underpinning of plant biology. Scripps Research scientists have shown that the plant's roots use a "mechanosensor" protein that is present in all animals to sense its surroundings as it grows. Credit: Seyed Ali Reza Mousavi, PhD / Scripps Research.
ScienceScience Daily

Implantable piezoelectric polymer improves controlled release of drugs

A membrane made from threads of a polymer commonly used in vascular sutures can be loaded with therapeutic drugs and implanted in the body, where mechanical forces activate the polymer's electric potential and slowly release the drugs. The novel system overcomes the biggest limitations of conventional drug administration and some controlled release methods, and could improve treatment of cancer and other chronic diseases.
Engineeringarxiv.org

User-oriented Natural Human-Robot Control with Thin-Plate Splines and LRCN

Bruno Lima, Lucas Amaral, Givanildo Nascimento-Jr, Victor Mafra, Bruno Georgevich Ferreira, Tiago Vieira, Thales Vieira. We propose a real-time vision-based teleoperation approach for robotic arms that employs a single depth-based camera, exempting the user from the need for any wearable devices. By employing a natural user interface, this novel approach leverages the conventional fine-tuning control, turning it into a direct body pose capture process. The proposed approach is comprised of two main parts. The first is a nonlinear customizable pose mapping based on Thin-Plate Splines (TPS), to directly transfer human body motion to robotic arm motion in a nonlinear fashion, thus allowing matching dissimilar bodies with different workspace shapes and kinematic constraints. The second is a Deep Neural Network hand-state classifier based on Long-term Recurrent Convolutional Networks (LRCN) that exploits the temporal coherence of the acquired depth data. We validate, evaluate and compare our approach through both classical cross-validation experiments of the proposed hand state classifier; and user studies over a set of practical experiments involving variants of pick-and-place and manufacturing tasks. Results revealed that LRCN networks outperform single image Convolutional Neural Networks; and that users' learning curves were steep, thus allowing the successful completion of the proposed tasks. When compared to a previous approach, the TPS approach revealed no increase in task complexity and similar times of completion, while providing more precise operation in regions closer to workspace boundaries.
Diseases & Treatmentsslashdot.org

Blind man regains some vision, with help from light-sensing algal protein

A blind man who received a gene for a light-sensing algal protein can now see and touch objects with the help of special goggles, researchers report today. His vision gains are modest—he cannot see colors or discern faces or letters. But if the treatment helps other study participants, it may offer advantages over other vision technologies for severely blind people. And for neuroscientists, the result is a milestone: the first published report of using a relatively new technology called optogenetics to treat a disease in people.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Man Blind for 40 Years Regains Some Sight Through Gene Therapy

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors for the first time have used a form of gene therapy to restore partial vision in a blind person, according to findings announced Monday. The research team genetically altered retinal ganglion cells to become light-sensitive in a man whose vision was destroyed...
EngineeringMedicalXpress

Organic, printable device could restore sight to the blind

A researcher at the University of Sydney is developing a printable device that acts like a retina and could one day restore sight to blind people. Dr. Matthew Griffith, from the Australian Center for Microscopy & Microanalysis and the School of Aerospace, Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering, has created an electrical device from multi-colored carbon-based semiconductors –that uses absorbed light to fire the neurons that transmit signals from the eyes to the brain, acting as an artificial retina for those who have lost this capacity.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Fly Brains Make Predictions, Possibly Using Universal Design Principles

Summary: Findings suggest prediction may be a general feature of animal nervous systems in supporting quick behavioral changes. Flies predict changes in their visual environment in order to execute evasive maneuvers, according to new research from the University of Chicago. This reliance on predictive information to guide behavior suggests that prediction may be a general feature of animal nervous systems in supporting quick behavioral changes.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

See how the brain wobbles with each heartbeat in incredible new videos

New, incredibly detailed videos capture how the brain jiggles inside the skull as blood and other fluids flow through the squidgy organ. In two new studies, published May 5 in the journals Brain Multiphysics and Magnetic Resonance in Medicine, scientists employed a brain-scanning technique often used to capture static, 2D images of organs to instead create 3D videos of the brain moving in real-time. The brain tissue can be seen pulsating in reaction to blood rushing through its blood vessels and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), a clear liquid that carries nutrients and cushions the brain, flowing in and around hollow spaces in the organ.
EngineeringMedagadget.com

Brain Stimulation Lets User Feel Robotic Arm

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have demonstrated that providing direct sensory feedback into the brain dramatically enhanced an impaired patient’s control of a robotic arm. The arm was operated through a brain-computer interface, but the system also included brain implants in an area of the brain responsible for sensory feedback. When the patient completed tasks using the arm, he was significantly faster when sensory feedback was enabled, mimicking the way someone can feel an object they are gripping with their hand. The technique could make brain-computer interface systems easier and more intuitive to use, and therefore practical.