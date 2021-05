Folks who love fly fishing are needed to help give one Greenbrier County creek a face-lift. According to Bronson Cody Brown, vice president of the Southern WV Chapter of Trout Unlimited, volunteers are needed to help revitalize a section of Milligan Creek located on Miller Mountain Road just off Route 60 between Alta and Lewisburg in the community known as Richlands. The structures in the creek that provide trout a place to prosper and to hide from predators have failed, Brown said. For this reason, Brown and others decided to apply for the appropriate permits and speak to the landowner...