Gregg County, TX

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office swears in 5 new deputies

By Arthur Clayborn
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Five new deputies were sworn in by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office today. Their journey began in September of 2020 at the police academy. In addition to working a regular 12-hour shift as jailers, they were also taking night classes at the police academy. They now...

www.kltv.com
Gregg County law enforcement, fire, seeing fewer job applicants

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas restaurants and other businesses have been struggling to find employees to staff them, but some law enforcement agencies and fire departments are in the same bind. Hardest hit is the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, which remains ’40′ positions down, and are struggling to meet...
Longview man arrested in connection with White Oak murder

LONGVIEW — A Longview man has been arrested in connection with a murder in White Oak after being on the run for 10 days. According to our news partner KETK, Brandon Gilliam, 39, was charged with murder and failure to register as a sex offender. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail Thursday afternoon. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office had asked the public for help in finding Gilliam in connection with a May 3 homicide on North White Oak Road, in White Oak. A press release did not include any information about the victim or a possible motive for the killing. Gilliam registered as a sex offender after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 30-year-old Marshall woman, according to the DPS records. He was required to re-register every year for the rest of his life and he was rated as a “moderate” risk level. Court records show that Gilliam has three previous convictions in Gregg County. He pleaded guilty to burglary in 2002 and was sentenced to 15 months in prison, spent a year in prison for forging a financial document in 2004, and was booked for DWI in 2006 for which he served a 90-day jail sentence.
Person of interest in White Oak homicide charged with murder

A man the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office was looking to speak with in connection with a recent White Oak homicide has been arrested on a murder charge. Brandon Allen Gilliam, 39, of Longview was booked Thursday into the Gregg County Jail on the murder charge, a parole violation of Austin and a warrant out of Marshall for failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register annually for life.