newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

Volunteer at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center celebrates 100th birthday

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - There are a lot of people that keep a hospital running - that includes volunteers. One longtime volunteer at Hutchinson Regional Medical celebrated a century on this earth on Monday, and that makes us Kansas Proud!. If you say the name Irene at the hospital it’s...

www.kwch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Hutchinson, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Health
City
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Kan#Emergency Shelter#Kansas Proud#St Elizabeth Hospital#Americans#The Hutchinson Symphony#President Ceo#Irene States#Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Heart of Kansas Quilt Guild to meet May 24

The Heart of Kansas Quilt Guild will meet at Delos V. Smith Senior Center, 101 West 1st, Hutchinson, for their monthly meeting on Monday, May 24. Coffee and fellowship is at 9 a.m. and the business meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. The program will be show and share of...
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Still some seats available for Chamber breakfast

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Reno County Chamber of Commerce still has some seats available for Wednesday’s monthly breakfast. The event starts at 8 a.m. at the Sand Hills Center at 4601 N. Plum and has limited seating. This month's event is sponsored by Collins Bus Corporation. Members will have...
Reno County, KSHutchinson News

Students from several Reno County schools graduate indoors this year

This weekend, three Reno County schools held graduation ceremonies for their 2021 graduates. On Saturday and Sunday, the county's Bulldog, Falcon and Wildcat graduates moved their tassels across their caps, signifying they graduated. Guest speakers and the top academic achievers at each school spoke of camaraderie and hope, and their...
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Apprenticeship round table event Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community College will host an apprenticeship round table event on Wednesday, May 19, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Stringer Fine Arts Center on the HutchCC campus. At the event, businesses will learn how they can grow their business using apprenticeships as an effective workforce...
Hutchinson, KSKWCH.com

Dillons celebrates 100 years of serving Kansans

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Happy birthday, Dillons!. The Hutchinson headquartered grocery store celebrated its centennial on May 13 - that’s 100 years of service. The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce shared photos from its archives on Facebook. They included a store’s grand opening at the 13th and Main in 1941, and a picture of a store manager in Hutchinson helping a customer on an original checkout stand in 1948.
Hutchinson, KSHutch Post

Two new beavers born at the Hutchinson Zoo

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Zoo has two new additions to its family of furry creatures. One of the zoo’s beavers, Nora, had two kits. The pair was born April 24. The beavers are being attended to each day to make sure they are healthy. The pair will likely stay...
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Crisis team helping community and officers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — We're just a few weeks in to the activity of the Hutchinson Police Department's Crisis Response Team, but the team continues to see some success. "In about five weeks, they've already responded to 65 crisis calls," said Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper. "Forty-one of those were very serious crisis calls. They've managed to get over ten people, probably closer to 20 people at this point connected to services that previously weren't connected to mental health or substance abuse services in our community."
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson awarded $3k from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $60,000 in literacy grants to Kansas nonprofit organizations. These grants are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent $10.5 million donation to support summer, family and adult literacy programs, representing the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history.
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Chamber breakfast May 19

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Reno County Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly breakfast Wednesday, May 19 at 8 a.m. at the Sand Hills Center at 4601 N. Plum. This month's event is sponsored by Collins Bus Corporation. Members will have the chance to hear from Reno County legislators as they provide a recap of the 2021 Legislative Session.
Reno County, KSkfdi.com

Reno County Health Dept. Offering Weekend Vaccine Option

The Reno County Health Department will be open on Saturday, May 15th from 8 a.m. to noon for walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations. The Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered. The Health Department said that almost 70% of the county’s 65 and older population has been vaccinated, and over...
Posted by
Hutch Post

Dillons to make donations to area food banks

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dillons turned 100 on Thursday and the company says that, in honor of the 100th anniversary, it will be dedicating $100,000 from Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation specifically to support hunger relief efforts across Kansas. Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to visit www.dillons.com to share a grant...
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Peace Officers Memorial ceremony today at 11

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Today is the day local law enforcement observes Peace Officers Memorial Day. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in front of the Hutchinson Police Department. The invocation will be delivered by Adam Wooten. The guest speaker for the ceremony will be Attorney General Derek Schmidt....
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Zoo kicks off Family Night tonight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Zoo is kicking off a summer of activities tonight with its new Family Zoo Nights. This event will happen four times over the summer and will offer animal encounters, a variety of food trucks, and gift shop specials each night. Friday night's event will also offer a couple of special additions to the zoo family.
Reno County, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Graduation ceremonies this weekend around the county

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The school year is coming to an end and that means high school seniors will be graduating. Three such ceremonies are set for this weekend. Pretty Prairie USD 311 will hold graduation on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at the Pretty Prairie High School gymnasium. The ceremony...
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Faith notes for May 15

Join us at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, this Sunday as Interim Pastor John Chastain brings a message from Philippians 3:12-14, “Run Your Race, Set Your Goals”, at the 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. services, or during the 9 a.m. service (W@9) when Keith Neill’s message will be “Run Hard After God” based on the same Scripture. New members will be received during W@9. We are following the guidelines laid out by the state and local authorities for proper disinfecting and ask everyone to practice social distancing. Face masks are encouraged and provided if needed. The 10:30 a.m. service will also be live on KHUT 102.9 FM, and check the website, www.fpchutch.org, for the W@9 sermon. There will be two informational meetings about our new Life Groups: Wednesday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m., or Thursday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the Refresh Café at the church. The deacons will prepare and serve a meal at the Christian Soup Kitchen on Thursday.
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

SCORE hosts successful virtual Women’s Leadership Conference

On April 22, the Wichita SCORE Chapter, with the help of the Hutchinson branch and several other SCORE Chapters, put on a virtual conference “Becoming a Fearless Female”. The keynote speaker was Dr. Lois Frankel. She is the author of “Nice Girls Still Don’t Get the Corner Office” which was an update of “Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office.”
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Ceremony for peace officer's memorial day coming up Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A ceremony is coming up Friday to commemorate Peace Officers Memorial Day. "The men and women that work at the Hutchinson Police Department and the Fire Department, for that matter, have dedicated their lives to this community and to be part of something bigger than themselves," said Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper. "I say this every time I have an applicant sitting in front of me and I'm trying to determine his heart and why he wants to be a police officer. There are not a lot of people these days that are willing to put on a uniform, pin a badge to their chest, kiss their loved ones goodbye and walk out the door and risk their life in a community full of people that most of the time, don't care about them."
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Local harm reduction group seeking nonprofit status

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Addicts Against Overdose group that is working to make harm reduction, including access to Naloxone an available option in Reno County, is now seeking official non-profit status. "WSU does do a non-profit start up help," said board member Ana Woodburn. "There's different segments like a consultation....
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

B&G online enrollment event May 20

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Signup is underway for the Boys and Girls Clubs summer program. The club is hosting a summer enrollment day for parents of incoming first through ninth graders on Thursday, May 20, from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Shadduck Park, 600 W. 2nd. Club staff will walk...